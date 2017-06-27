BellaNaija

Inspired!

Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill’s Traditional Marriage Dissolved as Family Refunds Bride Price | WATCH

27.06.2017 at By 5 Comments

Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill's Traditional Marriage Dissolved as Family Refunds Bride Price | WATCH

Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill

The traditional marriage between Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill has been officially annulled as both families met recently in that regard.

Tonto and Olakunle’s marriage broke down amidst allegations of domestic violence, drug abuse, among others.

In a video of the event posted by Media Room Hub, Tonto’s father Sunny Dikeh received Olakunle’s uncle Bishop Dare in Port Harcourt, and confirmed that Olakunle carried out all the necessary requirements before getting married to his daughter.

He thereafter refunded the Bride Price, signalling the dissolution of the marriage traditionally.

Photo Credit: Media Room Hub

Comment  5

Tagged With: , , , , Filed Under: Relationships, Scoop

5 Comments on Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill’s Traditional Marriage Dissolved as Family Refunds Bride Price | WATCH
  • Hmm June 27, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    Sad – The energy and time spent dragging this marriage to its ruins is more that the energy spent professing love and announcing the birth of their child.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Cocolette June 27, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    Immature, disgusting lot! 😡

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • ladyB June 27, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    I thought she said she paid her own bride price,so what are they refunding? Too bad

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Spunky June 27, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    Shouldn’t this be a private affair? What do I know? They’ve aired enough dirty laundry.This is just the icing…

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Chapter 29 June 27, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    Why is this publicised? Like I was sympathetic to Tonto. But girl! Please stop 🙄Inshort take some time off social media.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

css.php
MENU BellaNaija