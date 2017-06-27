Get the Scoop on New Comedy Series “Relatives” | Dolapo Sijuwade, Chioma “Chigul” Omeruah, Gregory Ojefua & More

A new comedy series – Relatives – is about to hit your screens!

The series will star Dolapo Sijuwade, Bimbo Manuel, Chioma “Chigul” Omeruah, Gregory Ojefua, Toritseju Ejoh, and Stephen Damian.

“Relatives is a comedy series about distant untraceable family members arriving at the doorstep of Wole and Lanre with notes from some other distant relative asking that they give them shelter for a particular length of time which becomes forever as the relatives do not leave,” Dolapo wrote on Instagram.

It is produced by Tunde Adegbola and directed by Femi Awojide.

Photo Credit: Instagram – @marcydolapooni | @theonlychigul