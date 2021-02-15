Anita Joseph & Hubby Fisayo Olagunju are Celebrating their First Wedding Anniversary

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph and her husband Fisayo Micheal Olagunju, also known as MC Fish are celebrating their first wedding anniversary and the love birds have taken to social media to share beautiful photos and sweet wishes to each other. Anita wrote,

I wish I can give you the world “But the world is not mine to give. So I’ve given you all my Heart because you’re one of my well packaged Best Gifts from God. Being married to you was the best Decision I made.. My best friend my Crush forever

100 more years to go with you “Our home is filled with the blessings of Jehovah. …

I Love you forever @realmcfish 💋💋❤️❤️🍸cheers to another year of Bliss❤️

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY my King MaN❤️

Anita shared more photos on Instagram and added, “My Favorite man HAPPY ANNIVERSARY 🍸 When your Husband is your bestfriend and also boyfriend it’s all Bliss ❣️ I’m glad I didn’t listen to Naysayers. Ours is built on solid Rock nothing moves us. Nothing Breaks us ❤️Nothing shakes us. Your everything I prayed for and even more. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY my King 🍸🎂”

Celebrating his wife on their anniversary, Olagunju also shared photos and captioned them, “Still together. Still full of joy. Still strong. Still in love. A year after 😍😍💝💝. Happy anniversary babe @anitajoseph8. I love you so much 😁”

Photo Credit: @anitajoseph8