Connect with us

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Love, Beach & Fun! Cardi B & Offset are Having a Lovely Baecation

Music

New Music: I Need You - Isaac Gerald

Music

New Music + Video : So Cute feat. Skales - My Gate

Music

New EP: Scott GiRi - Girian Love

BN TV Music

You Need to Watch Fireboy DML’s performance of “Champion” & “Vibration” on Jimmy Fallon's "The Tonight Show"

BN TV Music

See Tolani Baj's Reaction to Burna Boy’s “Onyeka” Music Video

BN TV Music

Catch Up on the First Three Episodes of Ms Banks' Series "Bank On It"

Music

New Video: Chiké feat. Simi - Running

Music

New Video: Falz feat. Niniola - Squander

Music

New Video: Masterkraft, Zlatan & Bella Shmurda - Hallelu

Music

Love, Beach & Fun! Cardi B & Offset are Having a Lovely Baecation

Published

2 hours ago

 on

So sweet!

American rapper Offset took his lovey wife Cardi B on an amazing trip to celebrate Valentines and to help take her “mind off work for a lil bit and live life” and we’re here for all the cuteness.

Cardi shared photos from the trip in an appreciation post to Offset, saying she wanted him to wake up seeing it. She wrote,

I want you to wake up seeing this. Thank you, baby, for this amazing trip. You’re right, sometimes I gotta slow down and live a little. I have such a New York mentality I’m always thinking about the work and chasing that money but when you think fast you’re mind might crash. Being a artist comes with more than just music and videos it comes with a business. Thank you for setting me up for the right path for me not to fuck up ever again. I love you @offsetyrn

Cardi shared more photos from the trip with the caption, “Thank you again, baby, for this beautiful trip @offsetyrn.Your right I need to take my mind off work for a lil bit and live life. I can’t wait for the rest of the day (even tho I’m still drunk from last night 😒)Love & appreciate you ❤️”

Photo Credit: @iamcardib

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Fola Daniel Adelesi: These Practical Guides Will Help you Reinvent Yourself

Mfonobong Inyang: Get Out There and Take a Bet on Love

#BNWeekInReview: A Recap of the Top Stories this Week

Tari Taylaur: We Don’t Need Restructuring in Nigeria, We Need a Change in Mindset!

Chika Okorafor Aneke: Your Child’s Mental Healthcare Begins with You
Advertisement
css.php