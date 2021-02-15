Connect with us

Alex is Beyond Stunning as She Celebrates 25th Birthday

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Reality star Alex Asogwa turned 25 years on Monday and she’s feeling really blessed.

The ex-BBNaija star is celebrating her birthday with these 🔥 ‘Princess Jasmine’ inspired photos which she shared and captioned, “He calls me Grace, he calls me blessing. I’m 25 today. Happy birthday to me. #alexunusualat25″

Happy birthday Alex❤🎂

Credits:

Stylist @medlinboss
Designer @veekee_james
Makeup @karomzsignature
Hairstylist @dv_hairsalon
Photograph @officialphotofreak

Photo Credit: @alex_unusual

