Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey's Dreamy Valentine's Day Getaway

Still in the spirit of love, one of our faves went all out for his valentine and we’re here for all of it.

Micheal B. Jordan and Lori Harvey recently went Instagram public with their relationship and it’s been all things pretty since then from their romantic announcement to all the subtle PDA they’ve steady teased fans with.

“Happyyy Birthdayyy Nugget 🎂I love you, baby…hope today has been at least half as special as you are 🤍,” Lori captioned some captivating photos on the love of her life’s birthday which he replied to saying, “Thank you baby 😍I love you too.”

Brace up for more because these two are not ready to slow down anytime soon, and they made that evident on their first valentine’s day together.

To celebrate the season, “People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2020” rented out an entire aquarium so he could have a private tour and see the turtles with his “Turtle” as he fondly calls Lori.

An excited Lori shared videos from the romantic getaway on her Instagram Story. “My baby rented one the aquarium so we could do a private tour and see the turtles and then we walked into this,” she captioned the first video of the beautifully decorated tunnel filled with candles and flower petals.

Lori posted more videos from an exquisite dinner spread, which entailed lovely rose bouquets’, candles, and a stuffed turtle which Lori couldn’t get enough of. “And he had Nobu cook dinner for us,” Harvey wrote sharing another video of the night’s menu from luxury Japanese eatery Nobu.

Lori also showed off the stocks her baby gifted her from French luxury good manufacturer, Hermes.”The best gift ever… Baby bought me stocks in Hermes,” she wrote sharing a photo on her story.

“And then this,” Harvey wrote as she showed off the hotel room covered in more huge flower bouquets, candles and a bubble bath where the couple ended their dreamy night.

Watch the cute video below:

Photo Credit: @loriharvey

