Netflix Honors The Notorious B.I.G with New Documentary “Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell” | Watch the Trailer

Netflix presents a new documentary “Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell” to honour the life of one of Hip-Hop’s icons, renowned for his distinctive flow and autobiographical lyrics, Christopher Wallace, widely known as The Notorious B.I.G or Biggie Smalls.

The documentary will celebrate the late American rapper/songwriter’s life, his rise to fame, his legacy in the music industry and his death which happened over 20 years ago. The documentary will feature never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage and the testimonies of his closest friends and family, filmed by his best friend, Damion “D-Roc” Butler, with Sean “Diddy” Combs working as executive producer.

“Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell” is the definitive portrait of the man who became The Notorious B.I.G. With unprecedented access granted by the Wallace estate, this cinematic documentary is an emotional and personal journey through the people, places, and events that created the greatest hip-hop artist of all-time. In recently unearthed footage from his breakout years, we go behind the scenes with Biggie to watch him create classic songs in the studio and bring them to life onstage in incredible unseen concert clips. Intimate and candid interviews show the most trusted members of Biggie’s inner circle opening up like never before to share stories that have never been told publicly.

In the words of his mother, Voletta Wallace: “This will be the first documentary to focus on the experiences of my son’s life rather than the circumstances of his death. It is a celebration of who he was and where he came from. This is how he would have wanted to be remembered.

Watch the trailer below: