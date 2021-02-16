Now You can Watch the Second Teaser for Niyi Akinmolayan’s Coming Film “Prophetess”

Anthill Studios presents the second teaser for forthcoming movie “Prophe+ess”

“Prophetess” follows the story of Ajoke, a local Prophetess who makes a bogus prediction about a football match which sets off a chain of events beyond her control. With her life in danger, she enlists the help of her sister to save her… Will she be able to redeem herself?

The movie stars Toyin Abraham, Kehinde Bankole, Kunle Remi, Ronke Ojo, Tina Mba, Stan Nze, Uzor Arukwe, Deyemi Okanlanwon, Seyi Awolowo, Blessing Jessica Obasi, Adedimeji Lateef among others. It was Produced by Victoria Teimere Akujobi, Mimidoo Bartels and Matilda Sola, and directed by Niyi Akinmolayan.

“Prophetess” will begin showing in cinemas Nationwide on April 2nd.

Watch the trailer below: