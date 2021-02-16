Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Now You can Watch the Second Teaser for Niyi Akinmolayan’s Coming Film “Prophetess”

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey's Dreamy Valentine's Day Getaway

BN TV Movies & TV

Netflix Honors The Notorious B.I.G with New Documentary "Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell" | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Catch the First Episode of Biodun Stephen's Comedy Web Series "Rofia Tarilor Loran"

BN TV

Where Does The Pain Go? Funmi Iyanda discusses Mental Health in this Episode of "Public Eye"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Official Teaser for NdaniTV's Forthcoming Comedy Series "Ratings"

BN TV

Get a Glimpse of Dimma Umeh's Lagos Life in this episode of "Dimma Living"

BN TV Music

New Video: Dunsin Oyekan - Fellowship to Partnership

BN TV Music

New Video: Vector feat. Good Girl LA - Early Momo

BN TV Music

Flavour Opens Up about the Lockdown, His Early Musical Years, Marriage & Life in General in this Episode of "Black Box Interview"

BN TV

Now You can Watch the Second Teaser for Niyi Akinmolayan’s Coming Film “Prophetess”

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Anthill Studios presents the second teaser for forthcoming movie “Prophe+ess

“Prophetess” follows the story of Ajoke, a local Prophetess who makes a bogus prediction about a football match which sets off a chain of events beyond her control. With her life in danger, she enlists the help of her sister to save her… Will she be able to redeem herself?

The movie stars Toyin Abraham, Kehinde Bankole, Kunle Remi, Ronke Ojo, Tina Mba, Stan Nze, Uzor Arukwe, Deyemi Okanlanwon, Seyi Awolowo, Blessing Jessica Obasi, Adedimeji Lateef among others. It was Produced by Victoria Teimere Akujobi, Mimidoo Bartels and Matilda Sola, and directed by Niyi Akinmolayan.

Prophetess” will begin showing in cinemas Nationwide on April 2nd.

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Will Little White Lies Take Me to Hell?

BN Prose: Captive by Uzezi Agboge

Fola Daniel Adelesi: These Practical Guides Will Help you Reinvent Yourself

Mfonobong Inyang: Get Out There and Take a Bet on Love

#BNWeekInReview: A Recap of the Top Stories this Week
Advertisement
css.php