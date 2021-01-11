Connect with us

Michael B. Jordan makes it Instagram Official with Lori Harvey & their Fans Couldn't Be Happier for them

Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee are ENGAGED 💍

It's A Wrap! Ayinla Omowura's Biopic "Àyìnlá" is One Step Closer to the Big Screen

Get ready for Unlimited African Entertainment as Wakaati TV debuts on Startimes Channel 100

Power Couple Seun & Yeide Kuti Cover The Will Downtown Magazine's Latest Issue

Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi talk 'Dating Above Your League' on this Episode of "How Far” Podcast

Adenike Oyetunde & Lawal Sherif's Pre-Wedding Shoot will Brighten Your Day😍

A Forever Kind Of Love! AY Makun and Mabel celebrate 12 Years of Marriage

"Empire" star Gabby Sidibe & her Beau Brandon are Engaged💍

We Just ❤️ Lola Omotayo-Okoye's Simple & Sweet Wedding Anniversary Note to Peter Okoye

Published

31 mins ago

 on

American actor and “People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2020“, Michael B. Jordan and his model girlfriend Lori Harvey have finally gone public with their relationship. The new couple debuted their new relationship on social media and it’s clear they’re head over heels for one another.

On Sunday, the new lovers shared intimate film photo announcing their relationship to the world and their fans couldn’t be happier.

The couple has yet to reveal just how they met or when they made it official, but we have a feeling we’ll be seeing a lot more of them on the ‘gram.

Some fans also supported the happy couple, while others were a bit disappointed that Lori got Michael off the market.

Photo Credit: loriharvey | michaelbjordan

