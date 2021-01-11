Michael B. Jordan makes it Instagram Official with Lori Harvey & their Fans Couldn’t Be Happier for them

American actor and “People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2020“, Michael B. Jordan and his model girlfriend Lori Harvey have finally gone public with their relationship. The new couple debuted their new relationship on social media and it’s clear they’re head over heels for one another.

On Sunday, the new lovers shared intimate film photo announcing their relationship to the world and their fans couldn’t be happier.

The couple has yet to reveal just how they met or when they made it official, but we have a feeling we’ll be seeing a lot more of them on the ‘gram.

Some fans also supported the happy couple, while others were a bit disappointed that Lori got Michael off the market.

Lori Harvey & Michael B Jordan are a beautiful couple, cheers to them. pic.twitter.com/w7oT4MvJP7 — Powerful niggatry 💫 (@BCherise) January 11, 2021

Damn, just had to unfollow Michael b Jordan. — Aïssata Diallo (@aissatatdiallo) January 11, 2021

Me rn after that Michael B Jordan post pic.twitter.com/iIQ6Jsezn8 — Jennifer . (@jadorexjennifer) January 11, 2021

@ miss lori harvey, drop the tutorial pic.twitter.com/JYt0UQvUDv — lexi (@_lexdvs) January 11, 2021

I need Lori Harvey to start teaching a master course or something pic.twitter.com/YBL8EWKCey — IT not the clown (@Joymemo3) January 11, 2021

Michael B. Jordan posted her on his Instagram… pic.twitter.com/eLGHsepSa0 — B.🪐 (@glowbitty) January 11, 2021

Lori Harvey did it again, Joe. pic.twitter.com/DJ6igRxxT2 — Alex Green (@alexgreen713) January 11, 2021

Photo Credit: loriharvey | michaelbjordan