People’s 2020 Sexiest Man Alive Is... Michael B. Jordan

People Magazine has announced who the “Sexiest Man Alive” of 2020 is, and it’s dashing, daring and driven actor, Michael B. Jordan. We saw how he also lent his voice to the Black Lives Matter movement, his involvement in politics, and encouraging fans to get out in vote for the 2020 US elections.

Last year’s honoree was singer John Legend and Idris Elba held the title the year prior.

Despite starring in many A-list big-screen roles like 2015’s “Creed” as Adonis, to portraying Erik Killmonger in “Black Panther“, the actor admits he never thought he’d actually get to claim this title.

It’s a cool feeling. You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.’ But it’s a good club to be a part of.

Speaking to People about receiving the honour, Jordan joked that there are women in his family who “are definitely proud of this one”. He shared that his family has followed People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” list for years. “When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well,” he told the magazine. “This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for.”

According to People, his company, Outlier Society Productions, was the first to adopt an inclusion rider, which mandates that filmmakers enlist a diverse cast and crew. And the actor has been active in the Black Lives Matter movement and this year’s election. He said:

I think there’s a time and a place for everything. I’ve been picking my moments to make the most impact. We can all take action—big or small—to help create the change we want to see.

Jordan told People the secret to his personal confidence came in “fully realizing that you can’t make everybody happy.”

You could have all the good intentions in the world, and you’ll still get controversy or some type of negativity thrown your way.  Sometimes you’ve just got to trust the universe, you know? You’ve got to just believe in yourself and do what you feel is really right. I think that adds up.

Michael B. Jordan also opens up about his childhood, his close relationship with his parents, his desire for a family, his ultimate date night, the loss of Chadwick Boseman and Kobe Bryant, and the legacy and lasting impact he hopes to leave on others.

Watch the video below:

Photo Credit: People

