Nailed It! Check Out Wathoni’s Outfit for the Official Launch of Her Book “101 Tips On Parenting”

Guess who just launched her book.

2020 Big Brother Naija reality star Wathoni Anyansi just added another title to her growing list.

She’s reintroducing herself as an “Author, Entrepreneur, Parenting Blogger, Influencer, Fashion Icon, Super Mom ❤️”

The super mum of one recently launched her first book “101 Tips On Parenting” and she says it’s for “everyone if you are not a Parent yet you will someday be one”.

To all Aunties, Uncles, Godparents, Caregivers, Family Friends you need this book trust me. Buy one for yourself and gift someone too 😉.

Congratulations Wathoni 🎉

Photo Credit: @wathonianyansi