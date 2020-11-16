Connect with us

Nailed It! Check Out Wathoni's Outfit for the Official Launch of Her Book "101 Tips On Parenting"

Season 2 of Bovi's Comedy Series "Banana Republic" is Here! You don't want to miss Episode 1

A Fan of Horror Movies? Then Watch "Copy Banker" starring Ijeoma Aniebo & Grace Young-Arney

#BNMovieFeature: Episode 2 of "The Youth: The Road To 2023" Explores the Origin of the #EndSARS Movement

Episode 8 of Lasisi Elenu's "Mama & Papa Godspower" is Here!

Watch Episode 4 of Neptune‘s “Table for Two: A Series of First Dates”

Temi Otedola's Arise 360 Interview about 'Citation" is so Inspiring

BBNaija's Vee is Beyond Beautiful 😍

This Netflix Docu-Series "Trial 4" is so Timely | Watch the Trailer

All the Must See Moments You Missed from Chika Ike's 35th Birthday Party

Guess who just launched her book.

2020 Big Brother Naija reality star Wathoni Anyansi just added another title to her growing list.

She’s reintroducing herself as an “Author, Entrepreneur, Parenting Blogger, Influencer, Fashion Icon, Super Mom ❤️”

The super mum of one recently launched her first book “101 Tips On Parenting” and she says it’s for “everyone if you are not a Parent yet you will someday be one”.

To all Aunties, Uncles, Godparents, Caregivers, Family Friends you need this book trust me. Buy one for yourself and gift someone too 😉.

Congratulations Wathoni 🎉

Photo Credit: @wathonianyansi

