Connect with us

Events

Exploring the Home of Johnnie Walker: BBNaija's Vee and Nengi Take on Scotland

Events Promotions

LG Styletitude Takes Coolness to New Heights with Rita Dominic, Mai Atafo, Samuel Otigba, Kaylah Oniwo, and Other Stars

Events News Promotions

Omon Odike Launches Talk Show to Empower Entrepreneurs and Professionals

Events Promotions

Exciting Easter as Maltina Spreads Festive Cheer to Nigerians

Events Living Movies & TV

I Have Been Summoned by the Queen for the Premiere of "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" in Cape Town

Events News Promotions

The Powerhouse behind the Puma X Davido Sports-Style Collection Launch; Persianas Retail

Events News Promotions

adidas Opens First Flagship Store In Lagos, Offering a New Shopping Experience

Beauty Events Promotions

Expanding Leisure through the Nation; Transcorp Hotels Launch the Apples and Oranges Spa in Abuja

Events

Glazia Magazine Celebrates New Cover With Exquisite Cocktail Party In Lagos.

Events Promotions

A Delightful Experience as E-Money and KCee Grace the TECNO Flagship Store at the Ikeja City Mall, Lagos

Events

Exploring the Home of Johnnie Walker: BBNaija’s Vee and Nengi Take on Scotland

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The winners of the 2020 Big Brother Naija Johnnie Walker Challenge, ‘Team Gold Label’, were rewarded with an all-expense paid trip to Scotland to experience the home of Johnnie Walker.

After checking into the Caledonian Waldorf Astoria, Nengi and Vee were treated to delicious local lunch dishes of Angus beef steaks, patties, and haggis. With a full belly, they explored the city’s sights and sounds, then ended the day with dinner at the award-winning Hawksmoor restaurant followed by Johnnie Walker highball cocktails at the prestigious Gleneagles Townhouse.

The next day, the BBN stars embarked on an immersive tour of Edinburgh. Starting at Glenkchie Distillery, the lowland home of Johnnie Walker, against the storied landscapes of rich Scottish heritage, Vee and Nengi experienced a multisensory tour of Johnnie Walker’s home, a tutored whisky tasting, and witnessed the production of the world’s best Scotch whisky – Johnnie Walker.

The tour could not have been complete without a visit to the illustrious Edinburgh Castle, a former royal palace now housing several national museums.

On the last day trip, the team was given a private tour of the Diageo archives at Menstrie and a tasting of all varieties of Johnnie Walker. With a final cheer, the team donned traditional Scottish garb of a tartan and kilt and proceeded to the iconic Princes Street for pictures, souvenirs, and farewells.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: The Passion of Christ & The Philosophy of The Pharisees

Gideon Chukuemeka: The Story of Eko Politics and Why “Gangs of Lagos” Wins

#SurvivingTerdoo – What Does The Law Say?

Dr. Ukandu Rightway: Presbyopia is Not From Your Village People

Smart Emmanuel: The Perfect Ways to Achieve Your Marketing Goal
css.php