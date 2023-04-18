Exploring the Home of Johnnie Walker: BBNaija’s Vee and Nengi Take on Scotland

The winners of the 2020 Big Brother Naija Johnnie Walker Challenge, ‘Team Gold Label’, were rewarded with an all-expense paid trip to Scotland to experience the home of Johnnie Walker.

After checking into the Caledonian Waldorf Astoria, Nengi and Vee were treated to delicious local lunch dishes of Angus beef steaks, patties, and haggis. With a full belly, they explored the city’s sights and sounds, then ended the day with dinner at the award-winning Hawksmoor restaurant followed by Johnnie Walker highball cocktails at the prestigious Gleneagles Townhouse.

The next day, the BBN stars embarked on an immersive tour of Edinburgh. Starting at Glenkchie Distillery, the lowland home of Johnnie Walker, against the storied landscapes of rich Scottish heritage, Vee and Nengi experienced a multisensory tour of Johnnie Walker’s home, a tutored whisky tasting, and witnessed the production of the world’s best Scotch whisky – Johnnie Walker.

The tour could not have been complete without a visit to the illustrious Edinburgh Castle, a former royal palace now housing several national museums.

On the last day trip, the team was given a private tour of the Diageo archives at Menstrie and a tasting of all varieties of Johnnie Walker. With a final cheer, the team donned traditional Scottish garb of a tartan and kilt and proceeded to the iconic Princes Street for pictures, souvenirs, and farewells.

