LG Styletitude Takes Coolness to New Heights with Rita Dominic, Mai Atafo, Samuel Otigba, Kaylah Oniwo, and Other Stars

Global electronics brand LG hosted an ultimate style event, ‘LG Styletitude’, on Saturday, April 15 at Radisson Blu Anchorage, Victoria Island bringing together fashion icons, interior designers, celebrities, and top media personalities for a night of high-flying coolness.

The stellar cast style icons and enthusiasts were led by LG Air Solutions Ambassador and multi-award-winning actor, Rita Dominic who in her keynote speech laid credence to the style and functionality of LG products and most especially the LG Art Cool and LG Dual Cool Premium air conditioners which were the main focus of the event.

A major highlight of the event was a panel session that featured thought leaders of style and fashionable living including Chef Fregz (moderator) as well as Mai Atafo, Kaylah Oniwo, Samuel Otigba, and Jennifer Chukwjekwe discussing, ‘How to create a space that is both fashionable and comfortable’.

Speaking on the objective of the LG Styletitude event as well as what consumers stand to enjoy with the LG Art Cool and LG Dual Cool Premium, the Managing Director of LG Nigeria. Kim Dong Youn said the event was put together to celebrate style and functionality which are the qualities of the air conditioner and to also showcase the qualities that set them apart in the air solutions industry.

The evening was spiced with good music, a dance performance, great food, and lots of networking even as 3 guests were gifted with LG air conditioners.

The LG Art Cool air conditioner is designed for your premium and stylish life. Its minimal and astute appearance will well be harmonized with all kinds of spaces in your home interior design.

The LG Dual Cool Premium air conditioner controls the direction and the intensity of the wind and you can use the remote control to direct the wind only where necessary. It has Dual Ice Cooling and Energy Saving making its Ice cooling faster with 4℃ lower wind and Dual cooling that can save energy by operating only once when you are alone.

