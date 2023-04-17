Connect with us

Omon Odike Launches Talk Show to Empower Entrepreneurs and Professionals

Exciting Easter as Maltina Spreads Festive Cheer to Nigerians

I Have Been Summoned by the Queen for the Premiere of "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" in Cape Town

The Powerhouse behind the Puma X Davido Sports-Style Collection Launch; Persianas Retail

adidas Opens First Flagship Store In Lagos, Offering a New Shopping Experience

Expanding Leisure through the Nation; Transcorp Hotels Launch the Apples and Oranges Spa in Abuja

Glazia Magazine Celebrates New Cover With Exquisite Cocktail Party In Lagos.

A Delightful Experience as E-Money and KCee Grace the TECNO Flagship Store at the Ikeja City Mall, Lagos

#MACxOurHomecoming celebrates the launch of The HyperReal Skincare Collection in Nigeria

Unleash the Suspense: The Olive Season 2 is Now Available on Accelerate TV

Published

15 seconds ago

 on

‘Omon’s Couch’,  a highly anticipated talk show by Omon Odike, was launched at Gaia House in Lagos, Nigeria on April 6th, 2023. The premiere was attended by highly successful entrepreneurs, CEOs, and career and business leaders from across Lagos state and was held at the Gaia Africa Club.

L-R: Abiola Ojo Osagie, Ndidi Ukaonu, Mary Akpobome, Bunmi Popoola Mordi, Omon Odike, Bisola Runsewe,Emi Ibisiki

It was an evening to be remembered, filled with warmth, food, drinks, and lots of laughter. In her opening speech, Omon expressed her excitement about the launch of the talk show and highlighted its aim to bridge the learning gap between successful entrepreneurs, professionals, and upcoming ones in the field.

Omon emphasized that she believes everyone is called to respond to life’s demands on humanity in their unique way. For her, that means creating a platform where meaningful conversations around career and business can take place to aid the younger generation in navigating their paths to success.

Omon Odike during her opening speech

The unveiling of the first episode was highly anticipated and received positive feedback. The show began with a humorous blooper video that elicited laughter across the room, and the episode was filled with valuable insights and nuggets of wisdom.

L-R: Justina Oha, Adanna Anyaso, Ndidi Ukaonu

The event concluded on a high note with the cutting of the cake and photographs on the red carpet. Omon’s Couch promises to be a game-changer for the younger generation, and it is a platform to look out for.

Omon Odike cutting her cake

The talk show features notable female entrepreneurs and career giants who share their inspiring and unique journeys. It is aimed at inspiring and empowering entrepreneurs to build successful businesses and helping professionals thrive in their respective careers.

Omon Odike is CEO & Managing Consultant at U-Connect Human Resources,  a reputable Human Resource Solutions company in Nigeria, and Founder of Gr8jobsng: a digital HR Recruitment platform in Africa. She is also the convener and host of “Omon’s Couch”.

The event was curated by Kindle Communications
Venue: Gaia Africa Club
Gifts: The Gift Tree Company
Cake: Dewdrops Cakes Bake Factory
Photography: Blawz Studios
Event Coverage: 720Film
Decoration: Chiola Events
Creative Director of Omon’s Couch- Justina Oha

Don’t miss out on the first episode of the show! Viewers can subscribe and watch the episode on the official YouTube channel

To stay updated with Omon Odike and “Omon’s Couch”, you can follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Additionally, you can visit the official website of the show at omonscouch.com for more information.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omon Odike (@omonodike)

L-R: Chinwe Iloghalu & Omon Odike

L-R: Ndidi Obioha & Omon Odike

L-R: Omon Odike & Mary Akpobome

L-R: Omon Odike & Bisola Runsewe

L-R: Omon Odike & Osayi Alile

Omon Odike giving her opening speech

L-R: Ndidi Ukaonu & Omon Odike

L-R: Omon Odike & Justina Oha

L-R: Omon Odike & Ezinne Okonkwo

L-R: Omon Odike, Justina Oha & Osayi Alile

L-R: Ikenna Odike, Mary Akpobome, Ndidi Ukaonu, Emi Ibisiki, Bisola Runsewe, Omon Odike, , Ezinne Okonkwo, Morenike Molehin,Bunmi Popoola Mordi, Abiola Ojo Osagie, Funto Ibuoye,Justina Oha

