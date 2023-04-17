Omon Odike Launches Talk Show to Empower Entrepreneurs and Professionals

‘Omon’s Couch’, a highly anticipated talk show by Omon Odike, was launched at Gaia House in Lagos, Nigeria on April 6th, 2023. The premiere was attended by highly successful entrepreneurs, CEOs, and career and business leaders from across Lagos state and was held at the Gaia Africa Club.

It was an evening to be remembered, filled with warmth, food, drinks, and lots of laughter. In her opening speech, Omon expressed her excitement about the launch of the talk show and highlighted its aim to bridge the learning gap between successful entrepreneurs, professionals, and upcoming ones in the field.

Omon emphasized that she believes everyone is called to respond to life’s demands on humanity in their unique way. For her, that means creating a platform where meaningful conversations around career and business can take place to aid the younger generation in navigating their paths to success.

The unveiling of the first episode was highly anticipated and received positive feedback. The show began with a humorous blooper video that elicited laughter across the room, and the episode was filled with valuable insights and nuggets of wisdom.

The event concluded on a high note with the cutting of the cake and photographs on the red carpet. Omon’s Couch promises to be a game-changer for the younger generation, and it is a platform to look out for.

The talk show features notable female entrepreneurs and career giants who share their inspiring and unique journeys. It is aimed at inspiring and empowering entrepreneurs to build successful businesses and helping professionals thrive in their respective careers.

Omon Odike is CEO & Managing Consultant at U-Connect Human Resources, a reputable Human Resource Solutions company in Nigeria, and Founder of Gr8jobsng: a digital HR Recruitment platform in Africa. She is also the convener and host of “Omon’s Couch”.

The event was curated by Kindle Communications

Venue: Gaia Africa Club

Gifts: The Gift Tree Company

Cake: Dewdrops Cakes Bake Factory

Photography: Blawz Studios

Event Coverage: 720Film

Decoration: Chiola Events

Creative Director of Omon’s Couch- Justina Oha

Don’t miss out on the first episode of the show! Viewers can subscribe and watch the episode on the official YouTube channel

To stay updated with Omon Odike and “Omon’s Couch”, you can follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Additionally, you can visit the official website of the show at omonscouch.com for more information.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omon Odike (@omonodike)

Sponsored Content