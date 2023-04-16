Connect with us

All The Glitz & Glam From Netflix's "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" Premiere in SA

Tobi Bakre, Bimbo Ademoye, Chidi Mokeme, Nse Ikpe-Etim bag AMVCA Nominations | See Full List

I Have Been Summoned by the Queen for the Premiere of "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" in Cape Town

Accelerate TV Shares Episode 1 of “The Olive” Season 2 | Watch on BN

Gideon Chukuemeka: The Story of Eko Politics and Why “Gangs of Lagos” Wins

#BBTitans Finalist Yvonne tells us about Her Time in the House, Relationship with Juicy Jay & More | Watch

Spotted: Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Zlatan, Jade Osiberu at the UK Screening of “Gangs Of Lagos”

Listen to Chiké's Latest Single "On Fire (Pana Time)" for Prime Video's "Gangs of Lagos"

Kanaga Jnr Tells Us About His Time in the #BBTitans House, Favorite Moment & What’s Next for Him | Watch

#BNxBBTitans: 10 Questions With… Ebubu

Nigerian entertainers, music stars, Nollywood celebrities, and South Africa’s screen favourites  stormed the beautiful city of Cape Town for the premiere of Netflix’s “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.”

The august event, a collaboration between Netflix Naija and Netflix South Africa saw two countries’ entertainment favorites like Kunle Remi, Bimbo Ademoye, Nancy Isime, Fave, Lilian Afegbai, Erica Nlewedim, Brown Mbombo, Sharon Ooja,  Mercy Eke and Kenya’s Catherine Kamau-Karanja showing off and showing out in their best imitations of series’ unique wardrobe (Georgian Era).

The six-part series is a prequel spin-off of Netflix’s popular series “Bridgerton” and has star casts that include Golda Rosheuvel, India Amarteifio, Adjoa Andoh, Arsema Thomas, Ruth Gemmell, Connie Jenkins-Greig, Hugh Sachs, Sam Clemmett, Michelle Fairley, Corey Mylchreest, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Rob Maloney, Cyril Nri, Katie Brayben, Keir Charles and Freddie Dennis.

Written by Shonda Rhimes, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” will premiere on May 4, 2023.

BellaNaija’s Damilola was on hand to give us a first-hand experience of the event.

See highlights below:

 

