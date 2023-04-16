All The Glitz & Glam From Netflix’s “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” Premiere in SA



Nigerian entertainers, music stars, Nollywood celebrities, and South Africa’s screen favourites stormed the beautiful city of Cape Town for the premiere of Netflix’s “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.”

The august event, a collaboration between Netflix Naija and Netflix South Africa saw two countries’ entertainment favorites like Kunle Remi, Bimbo Ademoye, Nancy Isime, Fave, Lilian Afegbai, Erica Nlewedim, Brown Mbombo, Sharon Ooja, Mercy Eke and Kenya’s Catherine Kamau-Karanja showing off and showing out in their best imitations of series’ unique wardrobe (Georgian Era).

The six-part series is a prequel spin-off of Netflix’s popular series “Bridgerton” and has star casts that include Golda Rosheuvel, India Amarteifio, Adjoa Andoh, Arsema Thomas, Ruth Gemmell, Connie Jenkins-Greig, Hugh Sachs, Sam Clemmett, Michelle Fairley, Corey Mylchreest, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Rob Maloney, Cyril Nri, Katie Brayben, Keir Charles and Freddie Dennis.

Written by Shonda Rhimes, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” will premiere on May 4, 2023.

BellaNaija’s Damilola was on hand to give us a first-hand experience of the event.

See highlights below:

