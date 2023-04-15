I Have Been Summoned by the Queen for the Premiere of “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” in Cape Town



Dearest readers,

It is with the greatest of pleasures that I divulge to you my journey to the beautiful land of South Africa. I shall be going back to the lovely country, and this time, it’s for the “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” premiere with none other than Netflix.

The Queen herself has summoned me, and who am I to deny such a request? I shall be residing in the charming town of Stellenbosch at the magnificent Protea Hotel. For those of you who do not know, Stellenbosch is situated in the Western Cape’s countryside, just an hour outside of Cape Town. It is a place of undeniable beauty, and I cannot wait to immerse myself in its picturesque charm.

The premiere shall be taking place on the 16th of April, 2023 at the Quoin Rock Wine Estate, where I shall be donning my most exquisite attire in adherence to the dress code: “A high-society Bridgerton garden party with a hint of AfroChic.” I do say, the anticipation of such an event is quite exhilarating.

In the company of Africa’s finest, I shall be indulging in all the things I love – fashion, food, and conversations. Everything that promises to be nothing less than splendid. And to think, I shall be taking you along with me on this journey as I share my experiences through my eyes.

As you already know, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” is the upcoming prequel to “Bridgerton” from Netflix and Shondaland. It is a tale of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton. The series is created by the esteemed Shonda Rhimes, who is also serving as the showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Tom Verica is directing and executive producing, while Betsy Beers is also serving as an executive producer.

My dearest readers, I shall regale you with tales of all the glitz and glamour of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premiere in South Africa. Stay tuned, for I, Dami, shall not disappoint.