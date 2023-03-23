Connect with us

Movies & TV Promotions

Exclusive First Look: Queen Charlotte Takes Center Stage in Bridgerton Spinoff Trailer

Movies & TV Nollywood

Efe Irele, Kate Henshaw & Shawn Faqua to star in Niyi Akinmolayan’s film “The House Of Secrets”

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Mawuli Gavor & Wife Remya are Expecting their First Child

Movies & TV News Nollywood

Olumide Oworu Clarifies Why His Name Was Absent from the Lagos House of Assembly Candidates’ List

Movies & TV

Chet Anekwe is Now a Series Regular on Tyler Perry’s “Assisted Living”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 6 of Showdeck’s “Girl Meets Boy”

Movies & TV Scoop

This week's Head of House & 3rd #BBTitans Finalist is Tsatsii!

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Kunle Afolayan Confirms "Anikulapo" the Series is Officially in the Works

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Teaser of Jade Osiberu's "Gangs of Lagos" starring Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi-Wellington & Chiké

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Jade Osiberu's “Gangs of Lagos” is Prime Video's First African Original Movie & it Premieres April 7th

Movies & TV

Exclusive First Look: Queen Charlotte Takes Center Stage in Bridgerton Spinoff Trailer

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Today, Netflix and Shondaland released the official trailer, key art, and new images for their upcoming prequel series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.

The series is created by Shonda Rhimes, who is also serving as the showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Tom Verica is directing and executive producing, while Betsy Beers is also serving as an executive producer.

The cast includes Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) reprising their roles from Bridgerton in this series. India Amarteifio (Line of Duty) plays Young Queen Charlotte. Michelle Fairley (Gangs of London) plays Princess Augusta. Corey Mylchreest (The Sandman) plays Young King George. Arsema Thomas (television debut) plays Young Agatha Danbury. Rounding out the cast are Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – West End and Broadway, The War Below) as Young Brimsley, Freddie Dennis (The Nevers ) as Reynolds, Richard Cunningham (The Witcher) as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew) as Adolphus, Rob Maloney (Casualty) as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri (Cucumber) as Lord Danbury, and Hugh Sachs (Bridgerton) as Brimsley (older).

For more information on Queen Charlotte visit: Media.netflix.com/QueenCharlotte

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Connie Jenkins-Greig as Young Violet Ledger in episode 103 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2023

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. (L to R) Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, James Fleet as King George in episode 104 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2023

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. (L to R) Corey Mylchreest as Young King George, India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte, Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta in episode 103 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2023

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Corey Mylchreest as Young King George in episode 104 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Cr. Nick Wall/Netflix © 2023

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. (L to R) Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury, Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Danbury in episode 101 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2023

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte in episode 105 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2023

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. (L to R) Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Neil Edmond as Earl Harcourt, Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta in episode 101 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2023

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. (L to R) Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury in episode 106 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Cr. Nick Wall/Netflix © 2023

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php