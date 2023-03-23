Efe Irele, Kate Henshaw & Shawn Faqua to star in Niyi Akinmolayan’s film “The House Of Secrets”

Niyi Akinmolayan has shared a first look for his upcoming film, “The House Of Secrets.”

The upcoming film, teased as a “Dreamy Romance”, “Edgy Drama”, “Film Noir” and “Spy Story” stars Efe Irele, Shawn Faqua, Kate Henshaw, Onajite Dede, Anee Icha, and Funlola Aofiyebi.

Details on the plot summary and the distribution collaboration are yet to be shared but early suggestions on the release date for the movie puts it at sometime in 2023.

Niyi Akinmolayan is known for movies like “Prophetess” (2021), “The Man for the Job” (2022) and “Kajola” (2010).

