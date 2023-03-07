BellaNaija’s Damilola takes on South Africa for Forbes Woman Africa’s Leading Women Summit

Hey BN fam, Dami here!

I’ve got exciting news! 🥁

I’ll be attending the Forbes Woman Africa’s Leading Women Summit 2023, happening in Pretoria, South Africa. 😁

The summit, themed “Women 3.0: The Icons and Ideas Shaping Africa,” will take place on March 8th, coinciding with International Women’s Day. After two years of being held as a virtual summit due to the pandemic, this event is expected to bring together thousands of women from across Africa and beyond, including Elsa Majimbo, Nomcebo Zikode, Tumi Morake, Fatima Babakura, and Her Excellency Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Networking with numerous remarkable women, experiencing the mesmerizing performances, enjoying the grand gala night, and relishing the scrumptious food are just some of the things I’m excited about.

Be rest assured, I’ll keep you in the loop throughout my journey.

Follow my journey on @bellanaijaonline and with these hashtags #BNxForbesWomanAfrica #BNTravel