BellaNaija’s Damilola takes on South Africa for Forbes Woman Africa’s Leading Women Summit

3 hours ago

Hey BN fam, Dami here!

I’ve got exciting news! 🥁

I’ll be attending the Forbes Woman Africa’s Leading Women Summit 2023, happening in Pretoria, South Africa. 😁

The summit, themed “Women 3.0: The Icons and Ideas Shaping Africa,” will take place on March 8th, coinciding with International Women’s Day. After two years of being held as a virtual summit due to the pandemic, this event is expected to bring together thousands of women from across Africa and beyond, including Elsa Majimbo, Nomcebo Zikode, Tumi Morake, Fatima Babakura, and Her Excellency Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Networking with numerous remarkable women, experiencing the mesmerizing performances, enjoying the grand gala night, and relishing the scrumptious food are just some of the things I’m excited about.

Be rest assured, I’ll keep you in the loop throughout my journey.

Follow my journey on @bellanaijaonline and with these hashtags #BNxForbesWomanAfrica #BNTravel

Oluwadamilola Olatunji is a creative trailblazer and a savvy digital editorial leader who creates compelling content for over 1 million unique monthly readers. As a Senior Content Associate, she supervises BellaNaija's editorial strategy to ensure the needs of each audience are met. You can contact her directly via Instagram (@datshortgirlcalleddami) or on Twitter (@olatunji_dami).

