JA Africa launches Exciting New Financial Literacy Series: The Cha-Ching Money Show with Adanna and Emeka

JA Africa and Prudence Foundation have partnered to bring the Cha-Ching program from the classroom to TV and digital streaming platforms, through the “Cha-Ching Money Show with Adanna and Emeka.”

The show reinforces the financial literacy concepts of Earn, Save, Spend and Donate, taught in the Cha-Ching videos through wraparound sessions with young teenage African hosts, Adanna Okoli and Emeka Nwogugu.

In addition to the financial literacy skills, the show enhances literacy, numeracy and critical thinking skills in children between the ages of 7 to 12.

They will sing along with the Cha-Ching band while solving problems, with the Cha-Ching Clubhouse Kids, and listening to the hosts discuss various topics with experts and business leaders.

Are you looking for a fun way to help your kids learn about money and grow critical life skills?

If yes, then you need to introduce them to the Cha-Ching Money Show with Adanna and Emeka!

Check out Episode 1 and Episode 2

A new episode of the show is released weekly on Fridays at 5 pm GMT/6 pm WAT on YouTube and it is coming soon on TV in Ghana and Nigeria.

