Connect with us

Career Events News Promotions

JA Africa launches Exciting New Financial Literacy Series: The Cha-Ching Money Show with Adanna and Emeka

Career Movies & TV Music News

Yvonne Nelson, Gyakie, KiDi make Avance Media’s 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians 2022 List

Career Inspired News

Tobi Amusan is first Nigerian to be Nominated for the Laureus World Sports Award! 🌟

Career Promotions

Impact Driven Community 'Herconomy' Continues To Empower Women In 2023 And Beyond

Career Features

Ife Ibitokun: Is There A Thing as Bad Money in Business?

Career News Promotions

Wakanow Continues Restructuring Efforts with Appointment of Olubayode Okubanjo as Group CFO

Career Events

6 Takeaways from BellaNaija’s Panel Session at #AfricaNXT 2023

Career

And the Winner is … #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Inspired

Meet the 2023 Acumen West Africa Fellows!

Career Events Promotions

Developing Africa's Business Ecosystem: Ingenium Concepts and the US National Customer Service Association is set to train 4 Million people!

Career

JA Africa launches Exciting New Financial Literacy Series: The Cha-Ching Money Show with Adanna and Emeka

Published

4 hours ago

 on

JA Africa and Prudence Foundation have partnered to bring the Cha-Ching program from the classroom to TV and digital streaming platforms, through the “Cha-Ching Money Show with Adanna and Emeka.”

The show reinforces the financial literacy concepts of Earn, Save, Spend and Donate, taught in the Cha-Ching videos through wraparound sessions with young teenage African hosts, Adanna Okoli and Emeka Nwogugu.

In addition to the financial literacy skills, the show enhances literacy, numeracy and critical thinking skills in children between the ages of 7 to 12.

They will sing along with the Cha-Ching band while solving problems, with the Cha-Ching Clubhouse Kids, and listening to the hosts discuss various topics with experts and business leaders.

Are you looking for a fun way to help your kids learn about money and grow critical life skills?

If yes, then you need to introduce them to the Cha-Ching Money Show with Adanna and Emeka!

Check out Episode 1 and Episode 2

A new episode of the show is released weekly on Fridays at 5 pm GMT/6 pm WAT on YouTube and it is coming soon on TV in Ghana and Nigeria.

Learn more by visiting their website.

Follow them on social media:

Instagram: @chachingmoneyshow
Facebook: @chachingmoneyshow
Twitter: @JA_Africa_
TikTok: @@ja_africa_

#thecha-chingMoneyShow #FinancialLiteracy #literacy #education

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility program

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

What Happens on Election Day? | Useful Tips for First Time Voters

How to Participate in the Elections Even Without Having Your PVC

Here Are Ways You Can Keep Safe During the Elections

Meet the Women Contesting in The Forthcoming Elections

Can Our Votes End Police Brutality in The Country?
css.php