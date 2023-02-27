News
Ireti Kingibe of Labour Party wins FCT Senatorial Seat
Ireti Kingibe of the Labour Party has won the FCT Senatorial Seat in the general elections that were held on Saturday 25, 2023.
She defeated 3-term PDP senator, Philip Aduda by a significant margin to win the lone FCT Senate Seat.
Ireti Kingibe of the Labour Party has won the FCT Senatorial Seat.
She defeated the incumbent Senator, Philips Tanimu Aduda, who contested to be re-elected for the fourth time under the People's Democratic Party.#NigeriaDecides #NigeriaDecides2023 pic.twitter.com/ZBBqTm7yg0
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) February 27, 2023