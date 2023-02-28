APC’s Idiat Oluranti Adebule wins Lagos West Senatorial Seat



Idiat Oluranti Adebule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the Lagos West Senatorial seat in the general elections that were held on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Idiat defeated Segun Adewale who contested under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).