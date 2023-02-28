Connect with us

US Increases Business/Tourist Visa Validity to 5 Years for Nigerians

APC’s Idiat Oluranti Adebule wins Lagos West Senatorial Seat

Ireti Kingibe of Labour Party wins FCT Senatorial Seat

JA Africa launches Exciting New Financial Literacy Series: The Cha-Ching Money Show with Adanna and Emeka

Kenyan Entrepreneur Walid Kilonzi is Paving the Way for VR Innovation in Africa

2023 General Elections: 5 BNers Share Their Voting Experience

The 2023 General Elections in Photos | #NigeriaElections2023

How Well Do You Know Your Partner?: Enchanteur Nigeria host Couples to a Special Valentine Soiree

14 Tips for Nigerian Voters on Election Day

Yvonne Nelson, Gyakie, KiDi make Avance Media’s 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians 2022 List

Published

7 hours ago

 on

The United States government has announced an increase in the validity of tourist visas for visitors from certain countries, including Nigeria. The B1/B2 nonimmigrant visas, which were previously valid for two years, will now be valid for five years. The new policy provides more flexibility for a traveler, allowing them to visit the US more frequently without having to renew their visas as often. It also allows for longer stays of up to six months per visit.

Here’s what the increase in tourist visa validity means for Nigerians:

  • As a Nigerian, if you want to visit or do business in the United States, you won’t have to renew your visa as often now that the validity period is longer. This makes it easier to plan trips and may lower the cost of visa applications.
  • You will now be able to stay in the U.S. for up to six months per visit, instead of the previous limit of three months.
  • You can also now attend longer-term (non degree) courses in the US, which can lead to new educational and professional opportunities.
  • This also means you can save money on visa fees by not having to renew your visa as frequently.
  • You also don’t have to pay any extra fee for the increase in validity as the price remains $160.
