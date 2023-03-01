Connect with us

News

APC's Bola Tinubu Declared Winner of 2023 Presidential Election

News

Presidential Election: President Buhari Congratulates Bola Tinubu

News

US Increases Business/Tourist Visa Validity to 5 Years for Nigerians

News

APC’s Idiat Oluranti Adebule wins Lagos West Senatorial Seat

News

Ireti Kingibe of Labour Party wins FCT Senatorial Seat

Career Events News Promotions

JA Africa launches Exciting New Financial Literacy Series: The Cha-Ching Money Show with Adanna and Emeka

News

Kenyan Entrepreneur Walid Kilonzi is Paving the Way for VR Innovation in Africa

News

2023 General Elections: 5 BNers Share Their Voting Experience

News

The 2023 General Elections in Photos | #NigeriaElections2023

Events News Promotions

How Well Do You Know Your Partner?: Enchanteur Nigeria host Couples to a Special Valentine Soiree

News

APC’s Bola Tinubu Declared Winner of 2023 Presidential Election

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Bola Tinubu

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1st, declared candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential elections and the President-elect.

Bola Tinubu polled 8,794,726 votes as against Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 6,984,520 and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, who polled 6,101,533 votes.

Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) scored 1,496,687 votes.

Watch Tinubu’s full acceptance speech here (Start at 9:40 mark).

The announcement comes after several political parties, including the PDP and LP staged a walkout as collation of results began, arguing that there was widespread rigging across the country.

The were also a number of cases of ballot box snatching and destruction, attacks on voters, and non availability of INEC officers in some polling units.

The biggest issue with the election, according to Nigerians on social media, is that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), which was supposed to be used to upload results straight from the polling units, failed to do so. Many Nigerians reported the device showing “Server Error”.

As at press time, only 128,542 of the 176,846 polling unit results have been uploaded, almost four days after the election, with Nigerians stating that what was uploaded was different from the actual results from their polling units.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Comet Nwosu: Learning to Find Our Creative Selves

#BNShareYourHustle: Redefine Your Event Planning Experience with Planaday

Laetitia Mugerwa: Ensuring Your Staff Are Mentally Healthy

What Happens on Election Day? | Useful Tips for First Time Voters

How to Participate in the Elections Even Without Having Your PVC
css.php