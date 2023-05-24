Connect with us

JA Africa CEO, Simi Nwogugu Among Top 10 Finalists for the Africa Education Medal 2023!

27 mins ago

Simi Nwogugu, CEO of Junior Achievement Africa, has been announced as a top ten finalist for the esteemed 2023 Africa Education Medal.

According to the initiative, “The Africa Education Medal is aimed at honouring individuals who have demonstrated exceptional impact, leadership, and advocacy in the field of education in Africa. The award celebrates their tireless efforts and shines a light on the stories of change that can inspire others to take action.”

The other top ten finalists include Snehar Shah (CEO of Moringa School, Kenya), Mary Metcalfe (Former policymaker & CEO of Programme to Improve Learning Outcomes (PILO), South Africa), Laura Kakon (Chief Growth & Strategy Officer of Honoris United Universities, Morocco), Martha Muhwezi (Executive Director of FAWE, Uganda), Rogers Patrick Kamugisha (Country Director, Educate!, Rwanda), Sara Ruto (Former Chief Administrative Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Kenya & former CEO of the PAL Network, Kenya), Jean-Claude Nkulikiyimfura (Executive Director at Agahozo Shalom Youth Village, Rwanda), Grace Matlhape (CEO of SmartStart, South Africa) and Mary Ashun (Principal of Ghana International School, Ghana).

 

