What Will Africa’s Power Women Wear To The ‘Africa Soft Power Gala & Awards’ Debut? Find Out

As we gear up for the Africa Soft Power Gala & Awards debut in Kigali, Rwanda this weekend, we asked some of Africa’s most stylish power women 3 important questions to bring you a rich resource for showing up looking your best.

Anita Erskine

Why the ASP Gala is important

The Africa Soft Power Gala will be a celebration of the boundless creativity and bold innovation that defines Africa’s Renaissance.

With each passing year, African fashion continues to push the boundaries of what is possible, blending modern trends with traditional techniques to create a truly unique and awe-inspiring aesthetic.

The fashion at this event will be an expression of the cultural wealth and diversity of the continent, featuring designs that are both strikingly bold and elegantly refined, all while bursting with vibrant colours and rich, deep tones.

However, the Africa Soft Power Gala has a bigger “voice” than just fashion – it will be a celebration of African excellence across all industries. A night to shine a spotlight on the extraordinary efforts of African entrepreneurs, artists, leaders, and innovators, and to encourage others to pursue their goals with the same passion and determination.

In essence, the ASP Gala will be an immersion of the rich cultural tapestry of the continent while also supporting the advancement of African excellence.

What three (3) African fashion designers would you most likely wear to a gala and awards ceremony?

My go-to Ghanaian designers for my event-hosting outfits are – Zuri Azalea, Duaba Serwa and House of Peter. They understand me, my style and the functional glamour I need, especially when I am hosting.

What can we expect from your style on the ASP Gala and Awards night?

If you look at my style, you will see that I draw inspiration from the vibrant and diverse cultures of Africa, infusing each look with a touch of African eloquence. From the patterns and colours I choose to the way I accessorize, every element is carefully selected to make a statement and evoke elegance.

But my style isn’t just about making a fashion statement. It’s also about communicating a message. I believe in the power of simplicity and focused messaging, and I use my style to convey that.

Whether I’m wearing Kente or a statement accessory with an Adinkra symbol in gold on my wrists that symbolises a cause, my style is a vehicle for spreading awareness and inspiring change – it’s the style of a Global African!

Having said all this, however, the ASP Awards and Gala may just push me out of my comfort zone! I guess we would have to wait and see!

Amma Mensah

Why the ASP Gala is important?

It is an important opportunity to see the intersection between our entrepreneurial successes on the continent, creativity, and cultural magnificence in all its glory. I can’t wait to see all the beautiful people adorned by beautiful African regalia on Gala night!

What three (3) African fashion designers would you most likely wear to a gala and awards ceremony?

Wanni Fuga – Nigeria

Christie Brown – Ghana

Ashantii – Rwanda

What can we expect from your style on the ASP Gala and Awards night?

Statement jewellery, bright colours, and African pride

Adefunke Adeyemi

What three (3) African fashion designers would you most likely wear to a gala and awards ceremony?

For a Gala, it’s Tiffany Amber, Tiffany Amber, Tiffany Amber for me any day! Not only are her designs the epitome of timeless, flawless elegance and chic, the Founder and Creative Director is also my bestie! Need I say more? 🙂

Ego Boyo

Why the ASP Gala is important?

I think the gala is an opportunity to enjoy a wonderful evening after the summit, celebrate the outstanding individuals attending and being awarded, and showcase the diverse African talent the continent has; our unique music artists and performers or performances and of course wonderful individualistic fashion, especially the incredible work being done to promote eco-conscious practices and environmental stewardship.

What three (3) African fashion designers would you most likely wear to a gala and awards ceremony?

Ejiro Amos Tafiri, Tiffany Amber, Mai Atafo.

What can we expect from your style on the ASP Gala and Awards night?

Something African (of course), comfortable and of course stunning.

Mary Edoro

Why the ASP Gala is important?

To me, the ASP Gala is a platform to celebrate the incredible talent Africa has to offer and bridge the gap between our continent and the rest of the world. This event is all about putting African creativity and innovation in the spotlight and we’re doing it with a fashion twist!

By establishing our own cultural calendar and hosting events like the ASP Gala, we’re putting Africa on the map and asserting our strengths and contributions. We want the world to see that we’re not just followers, but leaders in the creative and digital sectors. This is our chance to grab the spotlight and show everyone that Africa is a force to be reckoned with!

What three (3) African fashion designers would you most likely wear to a gala and awards ceremony?

DNA by Iconic Invanity

CNU Designs

Orire

Folake Akindele-Coker

Why the ASP Gala is important?

The ASP Gala is an exciting event that aims to emphasize the real narrative of the diversity and richness of African culture.

It’s great to see initiatives that aim to challenge stereotypes and misconceptions about our culture and highlight the creativity and innovation that are happening across the continent.

The inclusion of various cultural outputs such as art, fashion, film, entertainment, media, and tech is a testament to the growth, vibrancy, and dynamism of African culture, and the Gala provides a platform for creatives from the continent to showcase their work and connect with a global audience.

I am sure that the event would be successful in promoting a more nuanced and accurate understanding of our culture and inspiring further collaboration and exchange between African and global creatives.

