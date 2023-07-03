Style
10 Interesting Looks From The Africa Soft Power Gala & Awards Night
Hey BellaNaijarians,
We’re revisiting the unforgettable Africa Soft Power Gala & Awards, where influential voices from across the continent and the diaspora came together to celebrate African excellence, creativity, and cultural output in action.
Embracing the theme of sustainability and glamour, guests proudly showcased exquisite outfits from iconic African fashion labels, local designers, and gifted tailors. Join us as we check out 10 interesting looks from the event:
Tariro Washe — Filmmaker; Managing Director, Meso Mavari
Wearing: Gems of Dune (Zimbwabe)
Amadou Gallo Fall — President, Basketball Africa League (BAL)
Wearing a tailor-made piece
Michaella Rugwizangoga — Chief Tourism Officer, Rwanda Development Board (RDB)
Wearing: Touty Official (Senegal)
Qali Id — Storyteller, Communications Consultant, and Creator of The Qonnect Podcast
Wearing: Mosions (Rwanda)
Ozonnia Ojielo — Resident Coordinator and Representative, UN Secretary-General to Rwanda
Wearing a tailor-made piece
Ignatius Chibututu — Attorney, The City Law Associates
Wearing a tailor-made Aso Oke
Chike Obianwu — Deputy Managing Partner, Templars Law
Wearing: Black Jewel (Nigeria)
Nkiru Balonwu — Founder & Creative Director, Africa Soft Power
Wearing: Tiffany Amber Official (Nigeria)
Oriane A. Canfrin — Head, Marketing & Communication, Ecobank Côte d’Ivoire
Wearing: Kanyana (Rwanda)
Markus Green — Board Member, Attorney General Alliance & VP/Ass. General Counsel, Pfizer Inc
Wearing: Ebewele Brown Bespoke (Nigeria)