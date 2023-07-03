Connect with us

Style

10 Interesting Looks From The Africa Soft Power Gala & Awards Night

Style

A Week's Worth Of Simple & Chic Outfit Inspirations From Adunni Ade

Style

7 Stylish Ways to Wear a Turban This Season, Thanks Olori Atuwatse III

Beauty Promotions Style

E.A.T.O.W. Announces Global Makeup Awards and Gala in Lagos, November 2023

Style

Every Look Worth Seeing at the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023

Events Promotions Style

London is Gearing up for The Womanhood Xperience-Business Brunch Summit by Plus Size Fashion Fest Africa

Style

Style Stars Are Taking Over In Red This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 243

Movies & TV Style

Culture, Poise & Elegance - How the BBNaija Level Up HMs Pulled Up for Tonight’s Reunion Show

Style

#WorkWearFashion: Revamp Your Work Wardrobe with this Comprehensive Guide — Issue 176

BN TV Living Style

Check Out Aneeta "Nini" Singh's Visit To An African Pottery | WATCH

Style

10 Interesting Looks From The Africa Soft Power Gala & Awards Night

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians,

We’re revisiting the unforgettable Africa Soft Power Gala & Awards, where influential voices from across the continent and the diaspora came together to celebrate African excellence, creativity, and cultural output in action.

Embracing the theme of sustainability and glamour, guests proudly showcased exquisite outfits from iconic African fashion labels, local designers, and gifted tailors. Join us as we check out 10 interesting looks from the event:

Tariro Washe Filmmaker; Managing Director, Meso Mavari

Wearing: Gems of Dune (Zimbwabe)

Amadou Gallo Fall President, Basketball Africa League (BAL)

Wearing a tailor-made piece

Michaella Rugwizangoga Chief Tourism Officer, Rwanda Development Board (RDB)

Wearing: Touty Official (Senegal)

Qali Id Storyteller, Communications Consultant, and Creator of The Qonnect Podcast

Wearing: Mosions (Rwanda)

Ozonnia Ojielo Resident Coordinator and Representative, UN Secretary-General to Rwanda

Wearing a tailor-made piece

Ignatius Chibututu Attorney, The City Law Associates

Wearing a tailor-made Aso Oke

Chike Obianwu Deputy Managing Partner, Templars Law 

Wearing: Black Jewel (Nigeria)

Nkiru Balonwu Founder & Creative Director, Africa Soft Power 

Wearing: Tiffany Amber Official (Nigeria)

Oriane A. Canfrin Head, Marketing & Communication, Ecobank Côte d’Ivoire 

Wearing: Kanyana (Rwanda)

Markus Green Board Member, Attorney General Alliance & VP/Ass. General Counsel, Pfizer Inc 

Wearing: Ebewele Brown Bespoke (Nigeria)

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: The Little Things That Matter in Career Building

Samuel Onyemelukwe: How Do Film and TV Production Companies Make Money?

Kevin Beaulier is Living His Dream in Milan – Read all About His Work & Life in Italy

Get to Know The Celebrity Danfo Driver in this Edition of “Doing Life With”

Chisom Olamigoke: Don’t Fall into This Trap Called ‘Multitasking’
css.php