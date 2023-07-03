10 Interesting Looks From The Africa Soft Power Gala & Awards Night

Hey BellaNaijarians,

We’re revisiting the unforgettable Africa Soft Power Gala & Awards, where influential voices from across the continent and the diaspora came together to celebrate African excellence, creativity, and cultural output in action.

Embracing the theme of sustainability and glamour, guests proudly showcased exquisite outfits from iconic African fashion labels, local designers, and gifted tailors. Join us as we check out 10 interesting looks from the event:

Tariro Washe — Filmmaker; Managing Director, Meso Mavari

Wearing: Gems of Dune (Zimbwabe)

Amadou Gallo Fall — President, Basketball Africa League (BAL)

Wearing a tailor-made piece

Michaella Rugwizangoga — Chief Tourism Officer, Rwanda Development Board (RDB)

Wearing: Touty Official (Senegal)

Qali Id — Storyteller, Communications Consultant, and Creator of The Qonnect Podcast

Wearing: Mosions (Rwanda)

Ozonnia Ojielo — Resident Coordinator and Representative, UN Secretary-General to Rwanda

Wearing a tailor-made piece

Ignatius Chibututu — Attorney, The City Law Associates

Wearing a tailor-made Aso Oke

Chike Obianwu — Deputy Managing Partner, Templars Law

Wearing: Black Jewel (Nigeria)

Nkiru Balonwu — Founder & Creative Director, Africa Soft Power

Wearing: Tiffany Amber Official (Nigeria)

Oriane A. Canfrin — Head, Marketing & Communication, Ecobank Côte d’Ivoire

Wearing: Kanyana (Rwanda)

Markus Green — Board Member, Attorney General Alliance & VP/Ass. General Counsel, Pfizer Inc

Wearing: Ebewele Brown Bespoke (Nigeria)

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!