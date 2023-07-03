Style
A Week’s Worth Of Simple & Chic Outfit Inspirations From Adunni Ade
Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.
This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on Nigerian actor and filmmaker — Adunni Ade. This style star is the epitome of sophistication. She pairs simple tasteful outfits with chic hairstyles and accessories that accentuate her features with an effortless vibe.
For a week’s worth of simple and chic ensembles, join us as we explore Adunni’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.
Monday
Layer a pretty black dress/pinafore with an edgy white shirt and pantyhose
Tuesday
Rock flattering over-sized tops and pants in bold colours
Wednesday
Pair a comfortable jumpsuit with a well-snatched natural-looking facebeat
Thursday
Rock jeans with your favourite white shirt and heels
Friday
Step out in a pretty playsuit with interesting prints paired with curly braids, sunnies and a sandal
Slay a sultry crop top and skirt in the evening
Saturday
What’s a Saturday without Aso-Ebi? Step out in an Owambe-themed look, be it typical/Modern
Sunday
Look stunning in a shimmery form-fitting rosette dress paired with a sleek ponytail
Credit: @iamadunniade