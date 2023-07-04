BN Style Spotlight: This Is How Pearl Thusi Won Fashion at Durban July 2023

The highly anticipated Durban July, Africa’s largest horse-racing event, unfolded over the weekend at the picturesque Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse in Durban, South Africa. Attendees showcased their exquisite fashion choices, and leading South African celebrity Pearl Thusi effortlessly stole the spotlight with her sensational ensemble.

With an unwavering commitment to this year’s theme, ‘Out of This World’, the actor’s captivating ensemble, masterminded by Gert-Johan Coetzee, left us in awe. We will try to describe this ensemble to the best of our abilities.

The upper portion resembles a golden breastplate adorned with an intricately engraved elephant, its tusk extending outwards, complemented by cascading chain beads that gracefully sweep the floor. The lower section showcases a metallic skirt with an elegant train, completing the ensemble with a touch of refined allure.

The beauty maintained a bold approach with her hair and makeup, choosing a braided updo adorned with gold accessories. A combination of neutral lips and radiant eye makeup perfectly harmonized with the hues of her dress. The addition of hoop earrings provided the finishing touch of glamour.

Credits

Shoes: @europaart

Photography: @_anteye

Accessories: @preview_accessories

Hair: @jullz_hairstylist

Makeup: @bk_makeupartist

Nails: @tammytaylorglobalfranchising

Outfit: @gertjohancoetzee