Mo Abudu’s Short Films “Her Perfect Life” and “Iyawo Mi” Now Eligible for Oscars Consideration

Nigerian media mogul, director, and CEO of EbonyLife Media, Mo Abudu has announced the Oscar eligibility of two of her short films, “Her Perfect Life” and “Iyawo Mi (My Wife).”

The short films are up for Oscar award consideration in the “Live Action Short Film” category. The acclaimed director shared the news on her official Instagram page. She said,

“Good morning, beautiful souls! It brings immense joy to Mo Abudu Films and The EbonyLife Group to stand behind two incredible short films, “IYAWO MI” and “HER PERFECT LIFE,” which I had the privilege to write and direct. These films are now eligible for Academy (Oscars) Award consideration in the “Live Action Short Film Category.” I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our exceptional cast and dedicated crew for their unwavering love and support.”

“Her Perfect Life” stars Pearl Thusi, Joseph Benjamin, Omawunmi Dada, Mary Lazarus, Christian Paul, and Uzo Osimpka. Meanwhile, “Iyawo Mi” features Segun Arinze, Bolaji Ogunmola, Adedimeji Lateef, and Jude Chukwuka.

See her announcement below: