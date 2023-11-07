Connect with us

Mo Abudu's Short Films "Her Perfect Life" and "Iyawo Mi" Now Eligible for Oscars Consideration

Highlights from the #AFRIFF2023 Opening Gala

You First Look at Kunle Afolayan's Upcoming Supernatural Thriller Set for 2024 Release

Wale Ojo, Tracy Kababiito & Isabelle Kabano set to star in Ema Edosio-Deelen's 'Bisesero: A Daughter's Story'

Shaffy Bello, Neo Akpofure, Bisola Aiyeola, Erica Nlewedim, Tacha to star in Bolanle Austen-Peters' Film "Wire Wire"

See Photos of AY Makun, William Uchemba, Nadia Buari & More at the Premiere of "Merry Men 3: Nemesis"

Bimbo Ademoye drops Hilarious New Episode of "Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion"

C.J. Obasi's "Mami Wata" Chosen as Nigeria's Official Submission for 96th Oscars Awards

AY Makun drops Action-Packed Trailer for "Merry Men 3: Nemesis" | Watch

Cee-C, Nkem Owoh, Broda Shaggi and More star in Hilarious Comedy, "Fake Liars"

Nigerian media mogul, director, and CEO of EbonyLife Media, Mo Abudu has announced the Oscar eligibility of two of her short films, “Her Perfect Life” and “Iyawo Mi (My Wife).”

The short films are up for Oscar award consideration in the “Live Action Short Film” category. The acclaimed director shared the news on her official Instagram page. She said,

“Good morning, beautiful souls!

It brings immense joy to Mo Abudu Films and The EbonyLife Group to stand behind two incredible short films, “IYAWO MI” and “HER PERFECT LIFE,” which I had the privilege to write and direct. These films are now eligible for Academy (Oscars) Award consideration in the “Live Action Short Film Category.”

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our exceptional cast and dedicated crew for their unwavering love and support.”

“Her Perfect Life” stars Pearl Thusi, Joseph Benjamin, Omawunmi Dada, Mary Lazarus, Christian Paul, and Uzo Osimpka. Meanwhile, “Iyawo Mi” features Segun Arinze, Bolaji Ogunmola, Adedimeji Lateef, and Jude Chukwuka.

