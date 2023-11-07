First Look at Kanaga Jnr in the Psychological Thriller “Within”

“Within,” a new film written and produced by Nnamdi Kanaga and directed by Oluyinka Davids, has wrapped principal photography in Dallas, Texas. The film stars reality TV star and actor Kanaga Jnr, Bukola Jyde, and Ronnie Dim Anya.

“Within” explores the topic of untreated mental illness and its effects on the individual and their family, particularly within the Nigerian worldview. It follows Tega (Kanaga Jnr), a young man who suffers from a mental health crisis after his older sister (Jyde) takes an unexpected leave. Their mother (Anya) must now step up to take care of her son, but all is not as it seems.