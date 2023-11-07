Connect with us

First Look at Kanaga Jnr in the Psychological Thriller "Within"

Mo Abudu's Short Films "Her Perfect Life" and "Iyawo Mi" Now Eligible for Oscars Consideration

Watch the First Trailer for Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi's New Film "Malaika"

Highlights from the #AFRIFF2023 Opening Gala

AFRIFF 2023: Indigenous to Global 2.0 Kicks Of Tonight | Here's all You Need to Know!

You First Look at Kunle Afolayan’s Upcoming Supernatural Thriller Set for 2024 Release

ICYMI: Mercy Eke Staged The Highlight At LFJ's Lagos Fashion Week Show | WATCH

Wale Ojo, Tracy Kababiito & Isabelle Kabano set to star in Ema Edosio-Deelen's 'Bisesero: A Daughter's Story'

Aya Films Announces UK Cinema Release of Nigerian 2023 Oscar Submission 'MAMI WATA'

We’re Getting an Intimate Look at Betty & Soni Irabor’s Love Story in New Africa Magic Original “The Irabors Forever After”

Within,” a new film written and produced by Nnamdi Kanaga and directed by Oluyinka Davids, has wrapped principal photography in Dallas, Texas. The film stars reality TV star and actor Kanaga Jnr, Bukola Jyde, and Ronnie Dim Anya.

“Within” explores the topic of untreated mental illness and its effects on the individual and their family, particularly within the Nigerian worldview. It follows Tega (Kanaga Jnr), a young man who suffers from a mental health crisis after his older sister (Jyde) takes an unexpected leave. Their mother (Anya) must now step up to take care of her son, but all is not as it seems.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kalu-Anaga Emmanuel Eme (@kanagajnr)

