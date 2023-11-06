Watch the First Trailer for Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi’s New Film “Malaika”

Nigerian actress and producer Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi has released the first new trailer for her upcoming film, “Malaika.” The film is set to debut in cinemas on November 22, 2023, and is directed by Steve Olufemi Sodiya.

In the trailer, Toyin’s character is seen struggling to cope with her infertility and anger issues. She is surrounded by a supportive group of friends and family, but she ultimately has to embark on a spiritual journey to find healing.

The trailer shows Abraham Ajeyemi starring alongside a star-studded cast, including Ugandan entertainer and comedian Anne Kansiime; Emeka Ike; Odunlade Adekola; Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi (Isbae U); Uzor Arukwe; Oderhohwo Joseph “Carter” Efe; Ibrahim Chatta; Pelumi Olawuni (Abike Shugaa); and veteran actress Taiwo Ajai-Lycett.

Watch the trailer here: