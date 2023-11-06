Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the First Trailer for Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi's New Film "Malaika"

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Highlights from the #AFRIFF2023 Opening Gala

Movies & TV News

AFRIFF 2023: Indigenous to Global 2.0 Kicks Of Tonight | Here's all You Need to Know!

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

You First Look at Kunle Afolayan’s Upcoming Supernatural Thriller Set for 2024 Release

BN TV Events Movies & TV Style

ICYMI: Mercy Eke Staged The Highlight At LFJ's Lagos Fashion Week Show | WATCH

Movies Movies & TV

Wale Ojo, Tracy Kababiito & Isabelle Kabano set to star in Ema Edosio-Deelen's 'Bisesero: A Daughter's Story'

Events Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

Aya Films Announces UK Cinema Release of Nigerian 2023 Oscar Submission 'MAMI WATA'

BN TV Movies & TV Sweet Spot

We’re Getting an Intimate Look at Betty & Soni Irabor’s Love Story in New Africa Magic Original “The Irabors Forever After”

Movies & TV Music Scoop Style

Trick or Treat! What Your Favourite Celebs Wore for the Weekend Before Halloween

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Meet the Cast of Funke Akindele's Upcoming Film "A Tribe Called Judah"

Movies & TV

Watch the First Trailer for Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi’s New Film “Malaika”

Avatar photo

Published

2 seconds ago

 on

Nigerian actress and producer Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi has released the first new trailer for her upcoming film, “Malaika.” The film is set to debut in cinemas on November 22, 2023, and is directed by Steve Olufemi Sodiya.

In the trailer, Toyin’s character is seen struggling to cope with her infertility and anger issues. She is surrounded by a supportive group of friends and family, but she ultimately has to embark on a spiritual journey to find healing.

The trailer shows Abraham Ajeyemi starring alongside a star-studded cast, including Ugandan entertainer and comedian Anne Kansiime; Emeka Ike; Odunlade Adekola; Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi (Isbae U); Uzor Arukwe; Oderhohwo JosephCarterEfe; Ibrahim Chatta; Pelumi Olawuni (Abike Shugaa); and veteran actress Taiwo Ajai-Lycett.

Watch the trailer here:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Smart Emmanuel: Here’s How You Can Reach Your Objectives Even When Things Don’t Go As Expected

From Big Brother Naija to Bagging an AMVCA, Get to Know More About Elozonam in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

From Lijadu Sisters, Zule Zoo to The Cavemen & Others — Let’s Take a Musical Journey Through Time With Music Duos

Daniel Adebayo: How Can We Use Digital Storytelling to Drive People’s Interest in Politics & Governance?

#BNCampusSeries: Chisom Muojindu Fell in Love With the City of Jos Despite its Intense Cold
css.php