Highlights from the #AFRIFF2023 Opening Gala



The opening gala of the 12th edition of the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) was held in Lagos on November 5, 2023.

The event attracted the best of Nollywood’s pace-setting era of stars, the current generation of stars fostering the industry’s evolution, producers, and some of Africa’s biggest entertainers.

Held at the prestigious Oriental Hotel, Lagos, the red carpet of the opening night witnessed the presence of stars like Ini Edo, Chidi Mokeme, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Enado Odigie, Tola Odunsi, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Williams Uchemba, Susan Peters, Kunle Remi, Shawn Faqua, Colette Otusheso, Erica Ngozi Nlewedim, Zoro, Raymond Umenze, Sandra Okunzuwa, Latasha Ngwube, Tolu Eros, Delphine Onyii Okoronkwo, Diana Eneje, and Steve Chuks.

See highlights below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)