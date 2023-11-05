Connect with us

AFRIFF 2023: Indigenous to Global 2.0 Kicks Of Tonight | Here’s all You Need to Know!

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

L-R Steven Dr Love, Chioma Ude; Founder AFRIFF, Middle Eastern Filmmaker Samir Abdel Nasir

The Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) organisers have unveiled their plans for the 12th edition, with a clear focus on promoting indigenous cinema to a global audience. This exciting announcement took place during a media event held at the prestigious Oriental Hotel in Lagos. From November 5th to 11th, 2023, AFRIFF will transport attendees into the world of captivating storytelling, commencing with the exclusive premiere of “ORAH,” directed by the Lonzo Nzekwe on the opening night. The closing night will feature the highly-anticipated premiere of the inspirational film “Breath of Life,” directed by BB Shashore and produced by Eku Edewor.

In addition to these remarkable cinematic experiences, the festival will present a selection of noteworthy films, including “Queen of Adire – A Story of Nike Davies Okundaye” by Titi Ogunfere and “Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti” by the visionary Bola Austen-Peters, among others, all of which showcase indigenous narratives from women who have made national impact.

Notable figures present at the event included AFRIFF’s Founder and Festival Director, Chioma Ude, the MarCom and Sponsorship Director, Ebuka Ude, Program and Artistic Director, Ikenna Ezenyirioha, and Head of Media and PR, Latasha Ngwube. Joining them were AFRIFF Jury President, Stephen Dr. Love, Folake Steaze Johnson, representing Chief Creative Officer of NEFTI Paul Robinson, and distinguished Middle Eastern filmmaker Samir Abdel Nasir.

Giving the opening remarks, Latasha Ngwube stated that the 12th edition of the African International Film Festival will uncover new talents, create insider opportunities and screen hundreds of films for free. “The world is coming to Nigeria as AFRIFF looks internally to strengthen and grow in preparation to take African stories made by Africans to the world”.

The AFRIFF jury boasts of local and international members headed by Stephen Dr. Love. Others are Abby Ajayi, Nicholas Weinstock, Geneva Wasserman, Wafa’a Celine Halawi, Greg Odutayo, Ranada Shepard, Tsitsi Dangaremgba and Nollywood greats, Kate Henshaw, Desmond Elliot, as well as Multichoice West Africa’s Dr. Busola Tejumola.

L-R Ikenna Ezenyirioha – Program & Artistic Director, Latasha Ngwube – Head of PR and Media,
Steven Dr Love, Chioma Ude – Founder, AFRIFF, Ebuka Ude – MarCom & Sponsorship Director, AFRIFF

Chioma Ude reaffirmed the organiser’s readiness to improve the festival’s capacity towards global expectations. “We are inspired by the passion and dedication of filmmakers and film enthusiasts in Africa, and we are committed to providing a platform for their voices to be heard. This year, the theme is Indigenous to global 2.0, which is in continuation of last year’s theme, but I learnt a lot about how unready we are. In order to be very prepared, we expanded our panel, our judges, masterclasses to prepare us more for the global market. We are focused on improving capacity building, with industry partners and position the industry further for more opportunities. Next year will be Indigenous to Global 3.0 until we get it right”.

Furthermore, the festival will be adorned with a series of diverse activities including panel discussions, and networking sessions, leading to the prestigious AFRIFF Globe Awards. This year’s edition will also unveil three exciting new categories sponsored by MTN Nigeria, these additions include the Honouree Award, offering N2m to each recipient, the Viewer’s Choice category, allowing viewers to vote for their preferred movie of the year, and the Fan Favorite Award, enabling fans to cast their votes for their beloved actors and actresses. The awards will be presented to selected actors at the Globe Awards Night, on November 11th during the festival. Actors to be honoured include Richard Mofe Damijo (The Black Book), Blossom Chukwujekwu (The Trade), Chidi Mokeme (Shanty Town), Funke Akindele (Battle on Buka street) and Femi Adebayo (Jagun Jagun). Others are Chioma Akpotha (Gangs of Lagos), Kunle Remi (Anikulapo), Ini Edo (Shanty Town), Nse Ikpe Etim (4-44-44), Lateef Adedimeji (Jagun Jagun), and Tobi Bakare (Gangs of Lagos).

Access the screening schedule HERE and the Industry Program schedule HERE.

The N.E.F.T.I. (NEFT Emerging Film Talent International) competition in collaboration with LG Electronics and AFRIFF will also be selecting and rewarding new young talent with prize money of $5000 for the creativity while embracing their uniqueness. AFRIFF will celebrate the diverse and vibrant African film industry. highlighting the cultural richness and storytelling of African talents while underscoring the importance of continued collaboration, innovation, and investment in the region’s cinema. The 2023 edition is partnered and sponsored by Lagos State Government, Access Corporation, MTN, Prime Video, Paramount, Mikano, HOW Foundation, WIGWE University, PAC Capital, The Refinery, Martel, US Consulate Lagos, French Embassy, DSTV, Showmax, Africa No Filter, NEWF, NEFTI, Spcine, and UCA (University for the Creative Arts) UK.

Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

