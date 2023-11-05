Get Ready! Titilope Sonuga’s Open Concert Returns to Lagos on December 17th

Connect with us

5 hours ago

Get ready for a captivating night of poetry and music with Nigeria’s most celebrated wordsmith, Titilope Sonuga. Known for her role as ‘Eki’ in Ndani TV’s Gidi Up and the viral sensation of the Heritage Bank ‘I am’ ad, Titilope has captured hearts worldwide.

After sold-out shows in the UK, Canada, South Africa, and Nigeria, Open returns to its roots in Lagos on December 17th with its signature blend of soul-stirring poetry and live music. Previous editions have featured talented artists like Ruby Gyang, Falana, Naomi Mac, and more. This edition promises to be unforgettable!

Titilope will be accompanied by Canada’s fastest-rising Afro-fusion sensation, Melafrique, whose rhythms and melodies will transport you to another realm alongside surprise guest appearances.

Prepare to be transported to a world where the power of words and music combines to create an unforgettable, soul-stirring experience. Mark December 17th on your calendar because this is an evening you will cherish forever.

Date: December 17th, 2023
Venue: Jewel Aeida Events Centre
Plot 105B Hakeem Dickson, Lekki, Lagos.

Schedule:
6pm – Preshow listening, merchandise, food & drinks
7:30pm – Performance

Tickets:
General Admission:
Early Bird Price: N15,000
Standard Price N20,000

VIP:
Early Bird Price: N40,000
Standard Price: N50,000

Student:
Early Bird Price: N7500
Standard Price: N10,000

Get your ticket today, Here.

Please send an Email to [email protected] for more information

