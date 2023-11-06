Unveiling the ROYALTY by MON-YÉ Vodka Campaign: African Elegance Meets Tropical Indulgence

MON-YÉ Vodka, renowned for its premium quality and commitment to cultural fusion, is proud to unveil its latest masterpiece: ROYALTY by MON-YÉ Vodka. This campaign aims to invite spirits enthusiasts, trendsetters, and connoisseurs to embark on an extraordinary journey where the opulence of African heritage harmonises with the exotic allure of coconut-infused vodka.

About MON-YÉ Vodka:

MON-YÉ Vodka is a premium vodka distilled from sugarcane and infused with coconut water. MON-YÉ Vodka’s flavour and infusion aim to capture the essence of African traditions, making the drink a journey of discovery.

Known for its quality and achievements, MON-YÉ Vodka is said to have proven to be a standout and innovative liquor brand by winning gold in two prestigious spirits competitions: the 2023 Bartender Spirit Awards and the 2023 SIP Awards. Whether shaken, stirred into classic martinis, or cosmopolitan cocktails, MON-YÉ Vodka reigns supreme, setting new standards for quality and taste.

About MON-YÉ Vodka Founders

It was founded by Gbessay Bockai and Leslie Monye, who met during their studies at Howard University. MON-YÉ Vodka embodies their shared passion for unique flavours and refined experiences. As first-generation Sierra Leonean and Nigerian Americans, their journey led them back to their roots—the natural abundance of Sierra Leone and Nigeria, where they harnessed the cane sugar to create this vodka.

MON-YÉ Vodka is now available in the Western Hemisphere, inviting enthusiasts to savour the fusion of cultures and flavours born from their friendship and deep roots.

About ROYALTY by MON-YÉ Vodka Campaign

At the helm of this campaign are visionary minds and creative geniuses Troy Massa and Nikki The Jeanius, formerly known as Nikki Billie Jean. Their executive production and creative direction have woven together elegance and innovation, setting the stage for the ROYALTY by MON-YÉ Vodka campaign to shine in the world of spirits.

Intricately capturing the essence of the ROYALTY by MON-YÉ Vodka campaign through stunning visuals is the acclaimed photographer and videographer FiF Wilson. With co-post production editing by Les Joueurs by Isaiah Headen, the campaign photos and videos stand as a testament to their artistry, showcasing the allure of MON-YÉ Vodka’s coconut-infused concoction.

The campaign highlights a vibrant All Things Ankara custom-made Ankara print gown, heels, and press-on nails both modelled and designed by Nikki The Jeanius. The dazzling ensemble, adorned with accessories from TrufacebyGrace, encapsulates the campaign’s fusion of African culture and tropical indulgence.

To complete the regal transformation, Aggie Hair masterfully crafted the African-inspired updo hairstyle, while Jackie Cyrille Beauty lent her expert touch to the makeup, ensuring that every detail radiates grandeur and sophistication.

The lead assistant and model coach, The African Bombshell by Shelly Ackah, alongside the invaluable contributions of co-assistant Moyatu, played pivotal roles in making the campaign a success.

As MON-YÉ Vodka continues to redefine the spirit of celebration, refined pallets are invited to experience ROYALTY by MON-YÉ Vodka—a journey into an opulent world where culture, heritage, and taste converge. Savour the spirit of royalty and explore the exclusive range of offerings at monyevodka.com.

