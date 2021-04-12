Connect with us

Nikki Billie Jean of 'All Things Ankara' talks about her Opportunity to style some of Cardi B's African Print looks

Ethical Fashion Initiative Accelerator Programme Designers discuss being an Emerging Brand in the Global Fashion Market

Giorgio Armani Unveils its new Feminine Scent, Sì Eau De Parfum Intense for the Sophisticated Woman

Edo State was the host with the most for the Opening Ceremony of the 20th National Sports Festival

Global Wissen Consult just launched a 3-in-1 Platform for Digital Skills Training & Opportunities 

#MusicBringsUsTogether; The Confluence Project by Jameson & Mainland Block Party is here 🎉

With Lemonade Finance, you can now send Money from Canada to Nigeria & from Nigeria to the UK, Europe for Free

Hurray! MultiChoice celebrates the MTF Academy Class of 2020 on their graduation🎊🎉

Money, Veggies & Babe-cation: Here's all You need to Power through 2021

Matosan emerges as Winner of the Hennessy Artistry VS Class Season VII

By Nikki Billie Jean

Published

3 hours ago

 on

On December 4th, 2019, I was contacted by Jennifer Udechukwu, who is an assistant stylist to Cardi B’s stylist Kollin Carter. She sent me a direct message on Instagram mentioning that she wanted to pull some clothes for Cardi B to wear in Nigeria. Jennifer also mentioned that she would need the clothes by that evening before their flight left for Cardi B’s mini west African tour in Nigeria and Ghana.

With only a few hours’ notice, I was lucky enough to make it happen and she wore an orange gown with an Ankara print piping detail from an All Things Ankara Marketplace vendor.

On November 9th, 2020, Jennifer contacted me again mentioning they needed African print fabrics and accessories for a show Cardi B was doing with Facebook.

Kollin Carter and Kollin’s other assistant stylist, Reva Bhatt also reached out to me and picked fabric from the All Things Ankara Shop and gold earrings from the All Things Ankara Marketplace. The fabric Cardi B is wearing is the same fabric I used to design the Ankaranista Suit from the Nikki Billie Jean Shop in 2017.

Cardi B’s 2019 Look

All things Ankara

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by All Things Ankara (@allthingsankara)

Cardi B’s 2020 Look

About Nikki Billie Jean: 

nikkibilliejean.com/about

About All Things Ankara: 

allthingsankara.com/about

