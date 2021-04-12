Nikki Billie Jean of ‘All Things Ankara’ talks about her Opportunity to style some of Cardi B’s African Print looks

On December 4th, 2019, I was contacted by Jennifer Udechukwu, who is an assistant stylist to Cardi B’s stylist Kollin Carter. She sent me a direct message on Instagram mentioning that she wanted to pull some clothes for Cardi B to wear in Nigeria. Jennifer also mentioned that she would need the clothes by that evening before their flight left for Cardi B’s mini west African tour in Nigeria and Ghana.

With only a few hours’ notice, I was lucky enough to make it happen and she wore an orange gown with an Ankara print piping detail from an All Things Ankara Marketplace vendor.

On November 9th, 2020, Jennifer contacted me again mentioning they needed African print fabrics and accessories for a show Cardi B was doing with Facebook.

Kollin Carter and Kollin’s other assistant stylist, Reva Bhatt also reached out to me and picked fabric from the All Things Ankara Shop and gold earrings from the All Things Ankara Marketplace. The fabric Cardi B is wearing is the same fabric I used to design the Ankaranista Suit from the Nikki Billie Jean Shop in 2017.

Cardi B’s 2019 Look

All things Ankara

Cardi B’s 2020 Look

