Connect with us

Promotions

Join the #oraimoWatchFunUnboxing Challenge + Get a Refund when you buy the New Oraimo Watch

Promotions

Smirnoff InfamousMix pilot episode hits airwaves & You should look out for It

Promotions

Nikki Billie Jean of 'All Things Ankara' talks about her Opportunity to style some of Cardi B's African Print looks

Promotions

Ethical Fashion Initiative Accelerator Programme Designers discuss being an Emerging Brand in the Global Fashion Market

Promotions

Giorgio Armani Unveils its new Feminine Scent, Sì Eau De Parfum Intense for the Sophisticated Woman

Events Promotions

Edo State was the host with the most for the Opening Ceremony of the 20th National Sports Festival

Events Promotions

Global Wissen Consult just launched a 3-in-1 Platform for Digital Skills Training & Opportunities 

Promotions

#MusicBringsUsTogether; The Confluence Project by Jameson & Mainland Block Party is here 🎉

Promotions

With Lemonade Finance, you can now send Money from Canada to Nigeria & from Nigeria to the UK, Europe for Free

Events Promotions

Hurray! MultiChoice celebrates the MTF Academy Class of 2020 on their graduation🎊🎉

Promotions

Join the #oraimoWatchFunUnboxing Challenge + Get a Refund when you buy the New Oraimo Watch

Published

3 hours ago

 on

It is no longer news that smart accessory maker, oraimo Nigeria, recently launched the best oraimo airbuds, the oraimo FreePods 2, 2baba edition, and is now following it up with the best oraimo smartwatch ever! The unisex oraimo smartwatch promises to be your fitness, sports, and health monitor, everything in one.

The oraimo smartwatch is splash, water, and dust resistant, has an anti-oil & fingerprint color touchscreen, a 15-day battery life, and is compatible with both IOS and Android users.

The dual-curve glass body enhances the harmonious feel from your eyes to your hand. You can also choose from over 40 fresh faces for your oraimo watch every day.

Shortcut cards and quick access applications for priority information and frequently used functions are available on the watch, as well as customizable alarms and daily functions such as music, stopwatches, notifications, alerts, weather forecast, and much more!

The brand is all about taking its rising relationship with its customers to the next level with the launch of the new oraimo smartwatch.

oraimo has unveiled the new watch at an amazing N25,900 and slashed the price (now N14,900) for those with fast fingers, making it one of the best smartwatch prices in Nigeria.

To provide its loyal fans with the most up-to-date technology, the brand recently introduced the #oraimoWatchFunUnboxing competition.

The #oraimoWatchFunUnboxing challenge is open to all, so fill out the form as soon as possible and place your orders. By April 15th, 2021, 30 lucky people will receive an email with a coupon code that will enable you to buy the watch at half the price.

Excited about this? Fill out the form, place your order, and begin unboxing as soon as possible and the good part is when you get to share your unboxing video with oraimo, you stand a chance to get another coupon code to purchase any oraimo product on the e-shop for half the price.

T’s & C’s apply
To participate in the #oraimoWatchFunUnboxing, click here

For more information, contact oraimo’s customer service at 08181353103 or email [email protected] You can also follow oraimo on Instagram @oraimoclub and Facebook @oraimoNigeria

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: The Cross Every Messiah Carries

Dennis Isong: Here’s How to Make your Apartment Comfortable During the Rainy Season

BN Book Review: Now You Know Me Better by Toyosi Etim-Effiong | Review by The BookLady NG

Bisola Alabi: Practical Tips for Stay-At-Home Mums Returning to the Workforce

Osasu Igbinedion: Ladies, It’s Time To Do Too Much!
Advertisement
css.php