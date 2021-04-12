Join the #oraimoWatchFunUnboxing Challenge + Get a Refund when you buy the New Oraimo Watch

It is no longer news that smart accessory maker, oraimo Nigeria, recently launched the best oraimo airbuds, the oraimo FreePods 2, 2baba edition, and is now following it up with the best oraimo smartwatch ever! The unisex oraimo smartwatch promises to be your fitness, sports, and health monitor, everything in one.

The oraimo smartwatch is splash, water, and dust resistant, has an anti-oil & fingerprint color touchscreen, a 15-day battery life, and is compatible with both IOS and Android users.

The dual-curve glass body enhances the harmonious feel from your eyes to your hand. You can also choose from over 40 fresh faces for your oraimo watch every day.

Shortcut cards and quick access applications for priority information and frequently used functions are available on the watch, as well as customizable alarms and daily functions such as music, stopwatches, notifications, alerts, weather forecast, and much more!

The brand is all about taking its rising relationship with its customers to the next level with the launch of the new oraimo smartwatch.

oraimo has unveiled the new watch at an amazing N25,900 and slashed the price (now N14,900) for those with fast fingers, making it one of the best smartwatch prices in Nigeria.

To provide its loyal fans with the most up-to-date technology, the brand recently introduced the #oraimoWatchFunUnboxing competition.

The #oraimoWatchFunUnboxing challenge is open to all, so fill out the form as soon as possible and place your orders. By April 15th, 2021, 30 lucky people will receive an email with a coupon code that will enable you to buy the watch at half the price.

Excited about this? Fill out the form, place your order, and begin unboxing as soon as possible and the good part is when you get to share your unboxing video with oraimo, you stand a chance to get another coupon code to purchase any oraimo product on the e-shop for half the price.

T’s & C’s apply

To participate in the #oraimoWatchFunUnboxing, click here

For more information, contact oraimo’s customer service at 08181353103 or email [email protected] You can also follow oraimo on Instagram @oraimoclub and Facebook @oraimoNigeria.

