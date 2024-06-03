Premier Retail Property Partners Invites you to an Exciting Shopping Experience with the New Koka Mall Asaba

Connect with us

Premier Retail Property Partners LLP, the developers of a topnotch state-of-the-art retail and entertainment complex, has commissioned Koka Junction Mall along the popular and ever-busy Asaba-Onitsha expressway on June 1, 2024. This event marks a significant milestone in the commercial and social landscape of Asaba, the Delta State capital.

Koka Junction Mall is set to revolutionize the shopping experience in Asaba and its environs with its modern design and extensive range of retail options. The mall houses international and local brands, providing a diverse array of fashion, electronics, home goods, and more. Additionally, the mall boasts a variety of dining options, from quick-service eateries to upscale restaurants, catering to all tastes and preferences.

These shopping outlets include- Marketsquare Supermarket, Kilimanjaro Restaurant, Five Star Restaurant, Calyx Fast Food, Kiligrill, Black and White Saloon, Twice as Much, Essenza, NettPharmacy, Oraimo, Royalline Technologies, Hareem Instabul, Maybrands, Perfect Trust, and Pizza Jungle, amongst others.

This vibrant neighbourhood and destination mall offer a unique blend of convenience, variety, and excitement, making it the go-to hub for shoppers from near and far who value a serene but secure environment.
While speaking at the commissioning, the representative of Premier Retail Property Partners LLP; Engr. Charles Odita, said,

We are excited to commission the Koka Mall in a grand way, and this reinforces our commitment to developing world-class retail commercial spaces for thriving retail businesses across the country, thus creating the right ambiance for the purchase of quality retail products to Nigerians in the most comfortable and exciting environment.

The commissioning of Koka Mall is not just about retail; it represents a significant boost to the local economy. We are excited to increase the footprint of these various brands in the mall pan Nigeria. This development aligns with Delta State’s broader economic strategy to attract investment, foster local enterprise, and enhance the quality of life for its residents, he added.

Premier Retail Property Partners LLP, owned by a group of investors, has demonstrated its commitment to the growth of the retail sector in Nigeria by making consumers access goods and services in the state and Nigeria in general. The organization aims to build more malls across Nigeria over the years and invites other investors to join in this journey.

