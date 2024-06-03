Shaffy Bello, Godrey Ogbechie, Nancy Isime, and Genoveva Join Adebola Williams to Empower African Power Girls

In a celebration of International Children’s Day, African Power Girls hosted an inspiring event to empower the next generation of African female leaders.

The event, held at EbonyLife Cinemas, Lagos, featured the special screening of the movie “Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti” and saw a convergence of prominent personalities, including Actress, Shaffy Bello; Group Executive Director Rainoil, Godrey Ogbechie; TV Host and Actress, Nancy Isime; Honorable Commissioner for Youth in Lagos State, Mobolaji Ogunlende and Actress, Genoveva Umeh alongside Chairman, AW Network, Adebola Williams.

The event brought together over a hundred female students from 17 secondary schools across Lagos, giving them the opportunity to learn about the life and legacy of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, a trailblazing Nigerian political activist and women’s rights advocate. The movie screening was not only a tribute to her remarkable achievements but also a powerful medium to inspire young girls to aspire to greatness.

Adebola Williams, the visionary behind the African Power Girls initiative, emphasized the significance of such events in his speech:

“This is a gift to every African girl so they know they come from a lineage of great women and do not need permission to become who they are meant to be.”

He encouraged the attendees to draw inspiration from Mrs. Ransome-Kuti’s life and recognize their potential for greatness. Nancy Isime, a renowned Nollywood actor and TV host, shared her journey to success with the girls, emphasizing the importance of self-belief.

“Everything starts with the self-belief that there is nothing you want to do that you cannot do as a girl-child,” she said, inspiring the audience with her words.

Another notable speaker, Shaffy Bello, echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the importance of resilience and determination. Godrey Ogbechie’s insights further enriched the event, emphasizing the need for strong, empowered women in every sector of society.





Genoveva Umeh underscored the potential of the creative economy as a pathway for girls to build successful and fulfilling lives. Her presence resonated deeply with the attendees, providing a tangible connection to the possibilities that lie ahead.

The event, organized in collaboration with Knorr, EbonyLife Cinemas, BellaNaija, Ofadaboy, Firewood Jollof, and Zedcrest Group, underscored a shared commitment to fostering an environment where young girls can be inspired by the paths forged by extraordinary women.

This Children’s Day celebration not only honored the legacy of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti but also aimed to instill a sense of pride and ambition in every girl-child present.

The African Power Girls initiative is dedicated to empowering African girls by sharing the stories of heroines and leaders from the continent. By providing indigenous role models, the organization aims to show young girls that they come from a lineage of greatness and can achieve greatness themselves.

