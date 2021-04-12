Smirnoff InfamousMix pilot episode hits airwaves & You should look out for It

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Smirnoff, the world’s No 1 vodka debuted the pilot episode of its much-talked-about series, Smirnoff InfamousMix hosted by DJ Spinall.

Smirnoff InfamousMix is a refreshing initiative by Smirnoff to encourage consumers to break away from the ordinary with deliciously unconventional interactions in an atmosphere that’s free of judgment.

With the first episode, viewers have the pleasure of enjoying Smirnoff cocktails with host DJ Spinall and Afro-soul maestro Wurld, as they dissect hot topics in the music industry in an exciting mashup of talk, music, and vodka.

Wurld came loaded with extraordinary vibes. He spoke about his struggles, crazy things people do as fan love, what artistes should be doing when their fans go too far, his music, and the “dirty work” fans have told him they use his music for. Ace DJ Spinall was in ‘top boy’ energy keeping the mood lively with hit music video interludes while showcasing an exciting range of Smirnoff cocktails to enjoy.

In every episode, Smirnoff & Spinall will rattle the cages and shake tables alongside your favorite celebrities on Smirnoff InfamousMix.

Viewers will enjoy steamy scoops, mischievous conversations, great music, and exciting cocktails courtesy of Smirnoff, the world’s number one vodka! No conversation is off limit and listeners can also be a part of the show and stand a chance to win cool merch regularly!

To keep up with Smirnoff Infamous Mix, follow @smirnoffng on Instagram and click on the link in bio to watch the full Episodes as they come out or follow SmirnoffVodka NG on Audiomack and listen to the audio version.

You can also join the conversation with the hashtag #SmirnoffInfamousMix

Watch Episode 1 on Youtube here

Watch Episode 1 on Audiomack here

18+ only. Drink Responsibly.

