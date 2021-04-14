Connect with us

United Bank for Africa is supporting more MSMEs in this edition of their Business Series | April 14th

As part of its commitment to support the growth and sustainability of Micro, Small, and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSME) in the continent, Pan African Financial Institution, United Bank for Africa (UBA), is set to organize the next edition of its UBA Business Series.

The UBA Business Series which is a monthly event is an MSME Workshop as well as a capacity-building initiative of the bank where business leaders and professionals share well-researched insights on best practices for running successful businesses, especially in the face of the difficult operating environment that dominates the African business landscape.

Through this initiative,  UBA has been assisting with essential tips to help businesses re-examine their models and strategies and ensure that they stay afloat and remain thriving.

The topic for the next edition of the series is ‘Managing Performance for Business Growth,’  and it will be held on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, via Microsoft Teams. At this session, the Managing Director, Secure ID, Kofo Akinkugbe, will be sharing useful tips and insights on the key strategies of performance management to boost business growth.

Akinkugbe is the founder of SecureID Nigeria, a MasterCard, VISA, and Verve certified Smartcard Personalization Bureau and Digital Technology company. She currently serves as the Managing Director/CEO, Secure Card Manufacturing, – a Smartcard manufacturing plant producing high-security identity cards and documents for the Banking, Telecoms, and Public sectors across Africa and beyond.

The capacity-building event is a virtual session which is open to all – including business owners and leaders – and will be held on Wednesday, April 14th, 2021, at 2 pm WAT. Interested participants can register via  http://bit.ly/UBASMEWorkshopMarch2021

UBA’s Head, SME Banking, Sampson Aneke said of Akinkugbe, ‘with her vast experience garnered over the years from various sectors,  she will help business owners understand how performance management strategies can be effectively implemented to ensure business growth.

He emphasized UBA’s commitment and deep passion for small businesses, which according to him, remains the engine of any developing economy adding,  “We know small businesses are the backbone of the economy in every country. In many climes, businesses with fewer than 100 employees account for 98.2% of all businesses. This no doubt captures the importance of SMEs to a thriving economy which is why UBA is committed to seeing them flourish.”

