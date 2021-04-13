Mode Men Magazine Celebrates 15th Anniversary with 15 New Covers | See All the Photos

Mode Men magazine celebrated its 15th anniversary on Friday, April 9, 2021, at The Edmunds Centre in the heart of Wuse 2, Abuja.

For the occasion, the events Centre was divided into three sections: a black carpet, a photo/interview area with a 360 video camera, various backdrops, and a Mode Men photo booth where visitors could make their own Mode photo covers.

The cocktail and experiential area included a cocktail bar, Hor D’oeuvres platters, and shows from fragrance chain Montaigne, featuring new offerings from Roja and Parfumes Da Marley, and Skin 101 had a stand where visitors could learn more about the clinic and get skincare tips. Sekreteriat, a men’s shoe company, was the evening’s final exhibitor.

At 9 p.m., guests continued to the main hall for the main event, which was hosted by Nollywood star Gbenga Titiloye.

After the Editor-in-Chief, Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa gave his moving welcome address with a one-minute silence observed in remembrance of his late mother, whose tremendous contribution made the magazine what it is today, food and drinks flowed as new artists LayKan and SuddenSmoke entertained with a wonderful show.

The unveiling of the magazine’s 100th edition cover was the evening’s main event. To commemorate the 15th anniversary, 15 previous covers were included. Herbert Wigwe, Rotimi Amaechi, Dr Jibunoh, Dr Taiwo Afolabi, Ernest Azudialu, and ten others are among them.

The Niger State Governor, Abu Sani Bello, had the Niger State Commissioner of Information, Mohammed Sani represent him at the unveiling of the 100th edition. Ike Chioke; MD of Afrinvest, Chairman Board of Solid Mineral Development Fund; Uba. S. Malami, Adegbe Ogbeh; CEO of Paper Hospitality and Zainab Marwa; Founder/President of ASPIRE Wom and others were also present at the unveiling.

Harley, an Arewa Music artist, closed the night with her incredible debut single ‘Fire.’

Guests got two goodie bags on the night, one from Mode Men and the other from Montaigne, one of the event’s sponsors, which featured a 100ml scent, body products, and samples. For those in attendance, it was a classy night of parties and glamour, complete with great company, fine food, and champagne.

See more photos from the event below: