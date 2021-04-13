Here’s a Glimpse of All the Laughter & Fun at the AY Live Show

The 2021 edition of AY Live held on Easter Sunday. It was a fun night as guests witnessed AY Makun, Seyi Law, Taaooma, Broda Shaggi, and more in live comedy skits based on trending issues in Nigeria, with dance and musical performances from Iyanya, M.I. Abaga and other rave making stars in Nigeria.

Kate Henshaw, Alex Asogwa, Prince Nelson Enwerem, Nadia Buari, Yomi Casual, IK Ogbonna, Mr Macaroni, Alex Ekubo, Nengi, Erica and more were in attendance at the event at Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

See highlights from the event below: