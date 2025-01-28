Who Are The People On Your Five Naira Note?  

Money isn’t just a currency, a means of paying bills, or notes we spend at shopping malls. Its essence transcends beyond this into being a means of storytelling, a way to identify and tell people’s cultural, political and economic standing. It is also a good tool to tell historical stories of people who once walked this path, toiled the earth and contributed immensely to what we call a country. Take the 5 Naira note, for instance. Since its introduction in 1979, it has evolved beyond just a medium of exchange. It has become a reflection of Nigeria’s history and a symbol of its development over time.

That’s why, for the next few weeks, we’ll spend some time talking about our Naira notes and faces we see on there every time we spend them.

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa

On the front of the five Naira note, you’ll find the engraved portrait of Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Nigeria’s first Prime Minister. Born in 1912 in Tafawa Balewa, Bauchi State, Abubakar’s journey to politics began in an unconventional way. He was initially trained as a teacher and became one of the first Northern Nigerians to study at the London University Institute of Education in 1945. By 1947, he was elected to the Northern Region’s House of Assembly. In 1951, he made his way to the Federal House of Representatives.

Abubakar was a founding member of the Northern People’s Congress (NPC), serving as its deputy president until his death. His political influence reached its pinnacle when he was appointed Prime Minister in 1957, and he remained in office after Nigeria’s independence in 1960. His life was sadly cut short during the January 1966 military coup.

The Nkpokiti Dance Group

At the back of the five Naira note are the Nkpokiti dancers from South Eastern Nigeria. The Nkpokiti cultural dance group was instituted in 1959 at Umunze, Anambra State, Nigeria, by Festus Okoli (1927-2009).

After winning several dance competitions, the then Anambra State Government chose Nkpọkiti as its state dance but after the continuous clinching of first position in national competitions, the Federal Government adopted Nkpọkiti as a national dance, with Nkpọkiti dancers representing the country in New York, Washington, Jamaica, Barbados, Brazil, Venezuela, Trinidad and Tobago, Cuba, Port of Spain, and England.

The five Naira note has undergone several transformations. Originally printed on paper – without the portrait of a Nigerian citizen – when it was introduced in 1973. It underwent a design update in 1979 with the portrait of Abubakar on it. In 1984, it maintained the portrait of Abubakar while adopting a new colour scheme. Then, in 2007, Nigeria made a significant step towards combating wear and tear as well as counterfeiting by introducing polymer currency. The five Naira note was among the first to be printed in this more durable material.

Next week, we’ll take a closer look at the evolution of the 10 Naira note. Stay tuned!