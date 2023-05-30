King Smade Covers MODE MEN Magazine’s 17th Anniversary Issue

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Renowned Nigerian men’s lifestyle publication MODE MEN Magazine has unveiled the 17th-anniversary issue, Issue 107, themed “Celebrating Success.”

This edition features captivating stories and articles showcasing the life of Adesegun Adeosun Jr., aka King Smade, one of Nigeria’s most distinguished exports to the British Empire.

As the cover personality, King Smade shares his inspiring journey, showcasing the determination and resilience that have propelled him towards greatness. The edition will be unveiled in Miami at SMADE’s AfroNation, held this weekend (May 27 and 28, 2023).

Issue 107 of MODE MEN Magazine covers a diverse range of success-related topics. You will find an in-depth feature on King Charles’ coronation, exploring the significance of this historic event with engaging content on travel and lifestyle from Kiki Omeili and Chris Joondeph.

The magazine delves into the influence of exercise on health and success, emphasising the importance of physical well-being in achieving personal and professional goals. Additionally, you will discover strategies for managing stress and finding balance amidst demanding lifestyles.

Recognising the global phenomenon of K-Dramas, MODE MEN examines their cultural impact and highlights the top male actors in Hollywood, providing readers with insights into the captivating world of Korean television and its influence on entertainment.

Editor-in-Chief of MODE MEN Magazine, Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa, expressed his excitement about Issue 107, stating,

We are delighted to present our readers with an exceptional edition centred around the theme of ‘SUCCESS.’ Through inspiring stories and diverse features, we aim to empower individuals on their journeys towards success and well-being. King SMADE’s incredible achievements and the range of topics covered in this issue will captivate and motivate our readers.

The 107th issue will hit bookstores and newsstands soon, where it will be available for purchase. You can also access the magazine here.

