Nigeria’s U-19 Women’s Cricket Team Ends World Cup Run with a Win Over Ireland

Nigeria closed out their U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 journey with a hard-fought six-run win over Ireland on the final day of the Super Six stage in Kuala Lumpur. The result placed Nigeria third in Super Six Group 2, just behind England, while Ireland finished at the bottom of the group.

Lilian Ude played a key role in the victory, delivering an impressive performance with both bat and ball. She took 3/11 and contributed 12 off 11 runs, earning her the Player of the Match award. The International Cricket Council (ICC) acknowledged her efforts, announcing the award on their X handle.

Batting first, Nigeria put up a tricky total of 94 runs despite a slow start. Ireland’s Kia McCartney was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with 2-13 from four overs.

Ireland’s chase got off to a rocky start with a wicket falling in the first over. Freya Sargent and Rebecca Lowe steadied things for a while, taking the score to 30-2 by the end of the powerplay. However, Nigeria kept the pressure on with regular wickets. Millie Spence and Kia McCartney showed some fight towards the end, but it wasn’t enough to turn the game around.

Nigeria held their nerve, bowling out Ireland for 88 runs to claim the win. The team wrapped up their campaign just one point behind England, who moved on to the semi-finals. Ireland, meanwhile, finished at the bottom of the group, exiting the tournament with only one win.

This tournament marked a historic moment for Nigeria, as they made their debut in the U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup after qualifying as the first West African nation to feature in the competition. They also recorded their first-ever win in the tournament with a dramatic two-run victory over New Zealand earlier in the group stage.

