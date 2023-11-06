Narciso Rodriguez Celebrates Femininity and Fragrance at Exclusive ‘All of Me’ Perfume Launch Event

Connect with us

The stars were out on Thursday, 21st September 2023, at the prestigious Art Twenty One Contemporary Art & Design gallery in Victoria Island, Lagos, to mark the highly anticipated launch of Narciso Rodriguez’s latest exquisite feminine fragrance – all of me.

Twenty years after the launch of ‘for her,’ a fragrance that changed the landscape of modern perfumery, Narciso Rodriguez Parfums opens a new chapter, marking a bold new era for the fragrance house by introducing ‘all of me,’ a prismatic fragrance that reinterprets femininity for a new generation.

A celebration of individuality and self-expression, ‘all of me’ is a fragrance for a new movement of empowered and free-spirited women who explore their own truth and confidently embrace all that makes them unique.

Unfiltered and indefinable, ‘all of me’ woman commands her own narrative, knowing that her true colors create her own inimitable light.

This exquisite scent was specially created by renowned perfumers Dora Baghriche and Daphne Bugey, to be a daring and multifaceted floral fragrance. They were inspired to create a floral like no other by combining the iconic scent of rose with another flower traditionally not used in feminine perfumery.

Our desire was to transcend the codes of fragrance by pairing the softness and timeless femininity of rose with a quintessentially masculine ingredient – geranium, says Dora Baghriche.

By fusing geranium with this iconic flower, we have created a more assertive and complex rose – the rose becomes racier, more modern, denser and deeper. In this way, the geranium brings an edge and singularity to the scent, giving the wearer a confidence to express her unique self, says Daphné Bugey.

In addition to this rose-geranium accord, the fragrance is built around a second fundamental facet: a more creamy and enveloping evolution of the rare Egyptian musk-inspired accord that sits at the heart of every Narciso Rodriguez fragrance. Six different musk notes are blended together to create an addictive, second-skin quality, with each one bringing a distinct dimension to the scent – a softness, a luminosity, or a rich, woody texture. Milky notes are fused with these musks to create a new creamy sensuality – a milky-musk accord that completely reinvents the signature Narciso Rodriguez musk.

The launch event was a celebration of femininity and sophistication. Guests were welcomed into a world of minimalist luxury and treated to an immersive experience, where they could explore the fragrance through interactive displays and sensory journeys. The International Trainer for Narciso Rodriguez, welcomed everyone in an opening speech and led guests to the Olfactory Room for a captivating sensory experience where they explored the story and essence behind the all of me fragrance.

Guests were later treated to delectable canapés and signature cocktails inspired by the ingredients of the ‘all of me’ fragrance. The event was well-attended by celebrities, fashion icons, and influencers in the industry, including Jemima Osunde, Amy Okoli, Kamsi Nnamani, and other fabulous personalities. The fragrance left an indelible impression on everyone in attendance, leaving them eager to experience this alluring scent for themselves.

With this new creation, Narciso Rodriguez invites all women to embrace their uniqueness and true colors and bask in the enchantment of all of me.

all of me is available for purchase at Essenza stores, both online and in-store nationwide.


