Every Look Worth Seeing at the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023
Yesterday marked the highly anticipated return of Hollywoodbets Durban July, and it did not disappoint with its star-studded spectacle.
The prestigious event unfolded at the renowned Greyville Racecourse in Greyville, Durban, blending the realms of captivating music, mesmerizing entertainment, and cutting-edge fashion.
While the Durban July has always been a beacon of attention-grabbing style, this year’s theme, ‘Out of This World,’ propelled fashion to celestial heights.
Attendees embraced the extraterrestrial allure, adorning themselves with futuristic headpieces, donning alien-inspired silhouettes, embellishing their ensembles with glistening accents, and exuding an ethereal beauty reminiscent of the cosmos.
Here, we highlight some standout individuals who graced the event with their impeccable style.
Pearl Thusi in Gert-Johan Coetzee
Shoes: @europaart
Photography: @_anteye
Accessories: @preview_accessories
Hair: @jullz_hairstylist
MUA : @bk_makeupartist
Nails: @tammytaylorglobalfranchising
Sarah Langa
Neckpiece: @obakengrantlhane
Makeup: @glamvagary
Hair: @theroyalkindness
Photography: @pedrothe3rd
Amanda du-Pont in Anel Botha
Dress: @anelbothac
Hat: @anitaferreiradesigns
Photography: @pedrothe3rd
Mihlali Ndamase
Dress: @keys_fashion
Hair: @thesanhd
Beat: @asisiphomkabile
Amanda du-Pont in Willet Designs Couture
Dress: @willetdesignscouture
Creative: @mariusbartmann
Photography: @kpaparazzi_
Hair: @emporia_luxury_hair
Lamiez Holworthy-Morule in Masango
Dress: @masangobysiphosihle
Designer: @sihle_the_designer
Photography: @fluorescent_imagery
Nomalanga Shozi
Outfit: @sihle_the_designer
Photography: @_rtcstudios / @rageincstudios
Makeup: @thesanhd
Thabsie
Photography: @umsizimedia
Hair: @thebeautybar_el @thairapy_byy
Paula Bee in Saarah Jasmin Couture
Dress: @saarahjasmincouture via @stylerotate
Siyanda Bani in Maryzo
Dress: @maryzodesigns
Hair & makeup: @thesanhd
Photography: @rageincstudios
Nandi Madida in Keys Fashion
Sithelo Shozi in Taussy Daniel
Outfit: @taussydaniel
Styling: @phuphogumedek
Hair : @thehairtrader & @hlayisani.cm
Makeup: @bella_makeupartistry
Yoliswa Mqoco
Photography: @ilivvphotography
Hair: @a.gfantasy
Makeup: @makhosie_
Hair: @justbraids_sa
Khosi Twala
MUA: @sarhaphairline
Photography: @tee_kay_77
