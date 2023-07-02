Every Look Worth Seeing at the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023

Yesterday marked the highly anticipated return of Hollywoodbets Durban July, and it did not disappoint with its star-studded spectacle.

The prestigious event unfolded at the renowned Greyville Racecourse in Greyville, Durban, blending the realms of captivating music, mesmerizing entertainment, and cutting-edge fashion.

While the Durban July has always been a beacon of attention-grabbing style, this year’s theme, ‘Out of This World,’ propelled fashion to celestial heights.

Attendees embraced the extraterrestrial allure, adorning themselves with futuristic headpieces, donning alien-inspired silhouettes, embellishing their ensembles with glistening accents, and exuding an ethereal beauty reminiscent of the cosmos.

Here, we highlight some standout individuals who graced the event with their impeccable style.

Pearl Thusi in Gert-Johan Coetzee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi)

Shoes: @europaart

Photography: @_anteye

Accessories: @preview_accessories

Hair: @jullz_hairstylist

MUA : @bk_makeupartist

Nails: @tammytaylorglobalfranchising

Sarah Langa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Langa (@sarahlanga)

Amanda du-Pont in Anel Botha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda du-Pont (@amandadupont)

Dress: @anelbothac

Hat: @anitaferreiradesigns

Photography: @pedrothe3rd

Mihlali Ndamase

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n)

Dress: @keys_fashion

Hair: @thesanhd

Beat: @asisiphomkabile

Amanda du-Pont in Willet Designs Couture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda du-Pont (@amandadupont)

Dress: @willetdesignscouture

Creative: @mariusbartmann

Photography: @kpaparazzi_

Hair: @emporia_luxury_hair

Lamiez Holworthy-Morule in Masango

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamiez Holworthy-Morule (@lamiez_holworthy)

Dress: @masangobysiphosihle

Designer: @sihle_the_designer

Photography: @fluorescent_imagery

Nomalanga Shozi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomalanga Shozi (@realnomalanga)

Outfit: @sihle_the_designer

Photography: @_rtcstudios / @rageincstudios

Makeup: @thesanhd

Thabsie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thabsie (@thabsie_sa)

Paula Bee in Saarah Jasmin Couture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ms Paula Bee (@mspaulabee)

Dress: @saarahjasmincouture via @stylerotate

Siyanda Bani in Maryzo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siyanda Bani (@siyabunny)

Dress: @maryzodesigns

Hair & makeup: @thesanhd

Photography: @rageincstudios

Nandi Madida in Keys Fashion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nandi_Madida 🇿🇦 (@nandi_madida)

Sithelo Shozi in Taussy Daniel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sithelo Shozi (@_sithelo)

Outfit: @taussydaniel

Styling: @phuphogumedek

Hair : @thehairtrader & @hlayisani.cm

Makeup: @bella_makeupartistry

Yoliswa Mqoco

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yoliswa Moleboheng Mqoco 🦢 (@yoliswa_mqoco)

Photography: @ilivvphotography

Hair: @a.gfantasy

Makeup: @makhosie_

Hair: @justbraids_sa

Khosi Twala

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khosi Twala (@khosi_twala)

MUA: @sarhaphairline

Photography: @tee_kay_77