Every Look Worth Seeing at the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023

Avatar photo

Published

16 seconds ago

 on

Yesterday marked the highly anticipated return of Hollywoodbets Durban July, and it did not disappoint with its star-studded spectacle.

The prestigious event unfolded at the renowned Greyville Racecourse in Greyville, Durban, blending the realms of captivating music, mesmerizing entertainment, and cutting-edge fashion.

While the Durban July has always been a beacon of attention-grabbing style, this year’s theme, ‘Out of This World,’ propelled fashion to celestial heights.

Attendees embraced the extraterrestrial allure, adorning themselves with futuristic headpieces, donning alien-inspired silhouettes, embellishing their ensembles with glistening accents, and exuding an ethereal beauty reminiscent of the cosmos.

Here, we highlight some standout individuals who graced the event with their impeccable style.

Pearl Thusi in Gert-Johan Coetzee

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi)

Shoes: @europaart
Photography: @_anteye
Accessories: @preview_accessories
Hair: @jullz_hairstylist
MUA : @bk_makeupartist
Nails: @tammytaylorglobalfranchising

Sarah Langa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sarah Langa (@sarahlanga)

Outfit: @ot_modutle @orapelengmodutle
Neckpiece: @obakengrantlhane
Makeup: @glamvagary
Hair: @theroyalkindness
Photography: @pedrothe3rd

Amanda du-Pont in Anel Botha

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amanda du-Pont (@amandadupont)

Dress: @anelbothac
Hat: @anitaferreiradesigns
Photography: @pedrothe3rd

Mihlali Ndamase

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n)

Dress: @keys_fashion
Hair: @thesanhd
Beat: @asisiphomkabile

Amanda du-Pont in Willet Designs Couture

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amanda du-Pont (@amandadupont)

Dress: @willetdesignscouture
Creative: @mariusbartmann
Photography: @kpaparazzi_
Hair: @emporia_luxury_hair

Lamiez Holworthy-Morule in Masango

Dress: @masangobysiphosihle

Designer: @sihle_the_designer

Photography: @fluorescent_imagery

Nomalanga Shozi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nomalanga Shozi (@realnomalanga)

Outfit: @sihle_the_designer

Photography: @_rtcstudios / @rageincstudios

Makeup: @thesanhd

Thabsie

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thabsie (@thabsie_sa)

Photography: @umsizimedia
Hair: @thebeautybar_el @thairapy_byy

Paula Bee in Saarah Jasmin Couture

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ms Paula Bee (@mspaulabee)

Dress: @saarahjasmincouture via @stylerotate

Siyanda Bani in Maryzo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Siyanda Bani (@siyabunny)

Dress: @maryzodesigns
Hair & makeup: @thesanhd
Photography: @rageincstudios

Nandi Madida in Keys Fashion

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nandi_Madida 🇿🇦 (@nandi_madida)

Sithelo Shozi in Taussy Daniel

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sithelo Shozi (@_sithelo)

Outfit: @taussydaniel

Styling: @phuphogumedek

Hair : @thehairtrader & @hlayisani.cm

Makeup: @bella_makeupartistry

Yoliswa Mqoco

Photography: @ilivvphotography

Hair: @a.gfantasy

Makeup: @makhosie_

Hair: @justbraids_sa

Khosi Twala

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khosi Twala (@khosi_twala)

MUA: @sarhaphairline
Photography: @tee_kay_77

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

