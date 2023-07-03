E.A.T.O.W. Announces Global Makeup Awards and Gala in Lagos, November 2023



E.A.T.O.W (Embracing All Tone Of Women) A platform dedicated to increasing the visibility of and empowering women of colour in the makeup industry and beyond has announced this year’s Global MU Awards and Gala, aimed at recognising the most talented and dedicated professionals in the makeup industry from across the world. The annual event will be held on November 30th, 2023, at the Victoria Hall at The Ebony Life Place, in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event will bring together 150 exclusive guests and partners in the makeup industry, including leading industry experts, makeup brands, makeup entrepreneurs, makeup bloggers, and the most successful makeup artists, to celebrate the achievements of Nigeria and the rest of the world’s ever-thriving makeup Industry.

Some of the categories being awarded are:

Best Freelance Makeup Artist, Best Bridal Makeup Artist, Best Makeup Products, Best Makeup Influencer/Blogger, Best Global Makeup Authority, Best Lifetime Achiever, Special Achievers Award, and more

I believe some of the best makeup artists and entrepreneurs in the industry are either from Africa or live on the African continent. It’s time the rest of the world acknowledges this too. Eryca Freemantle, Founder, E.A.T.O.W.

Some past icons of this award event include Tara DuroToye, Banke Meshida Lawal, Oke Maduewesi, and more.

E.A.T.O.W. brings this laudable event to Lagos in partnership with Ebony Life Place, Bella Naija, Robert Taylor Media, Beauty West Africa, and more.

E.A.T.O.W. (Embracing All Tones of Women) is a community founded by Global Beauty Strategist Eryca Freemantle that celebrates and empowers women in the Makeup industry and beyond through networking events, trade missions, and other initiatives.

EATOW connects women entrepreneurs, executives, and professionals from the makeup and creative industries to create a powerful network of leaders who drive growth, innovation, and social change.

For information on Sponsorship, registration, and other inquiries, please email: [email protected]

For media inquiries, please contact esther.olushola-john@ roberttaylormedia.com

For further information about this illustrious award event, kindly visit their website. and follow their social media account; Instagram

Nominees will be announced shortly.

Makeup Artistry (Eryca’s headshot) – @bare2beauty

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for E.A.T.O.W (Embracing All Tone Of Women)