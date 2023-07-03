Connect with us

Beauty Promotions Style

E.A.T.O.W. Announces Global Makeup Awards and Gala in Lagos, November 2023

Beauty

8 Game-Changing Makeup Hacks You Need to Know, Courtesy of Dodos

Beauty

5 Braid Trends You Should Try This Summer – You’re Welcome!

Beauty BN TV Living

Adesua Etomi-Wellington is all the Inspiration You Need to Hit the Gym

Beauty BN TV Style

How to Look & Feel Your Best, According to Eki Ogunbor | #BNBABetterYou

Beauty

Discover 10 Expert Tips from Lisa Joy to Keep Your Makeup Sweat-Proof

Beauty

Get Inspired by Mariam Musa's Remarkable Hair Transplant Journey | WATCH

Beauty

WATCH: Maraji's Guide to Achieving a Sleek Bun with Natural Hair

Beauty Promotions

Mac Nigeria Unveils the Studio Fix Every-Wear All-over Face Pen with Enioluwa, Mo Cheddah, Diana Eneje and Others

Beauty Promotions Style

Connect and Inspire at Glamcityz: A Community for Fashion Enthusiasts

Beauty

E.A.T.O.W. Announces Global Makeup Awards and Gala in Lagos, November 2023

Avatar photo

Published

6 seconds ago

 on


E.A.T.O.W (Embracing All Tone Of Women) A platform dedicated to increasing the visibility of and empowering women of colour in the makeup industry and beyond has announced this year’s Global MU Awards and Gala, aimed at recognising the most talented and dedicated professionals in the makeup industry from across the world. The annual event will be held on November 30th, 2023, at the Victoria Hall at The Ebony Life Place, in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event will bring together 150 exclusive guests and partners in the makeup industry, including leading industry experts, makeup brands, makeup entrepreneurs, makeup bloggers, and the most successful makeup artists, to celebrate the achievements of Nigeria and the rest of the world’s ever-thriving makeup Industry.

Some of the categories being awarded are:

Best Freelance Makeup Artist, Best Bridal Makeup Artist, Best Makeup Products, Best Makeup Influencer/Blogger, Best Global Makeup Authority, Best Lifetime Achiever, Special Achievers Award, and more

I believe some of the best makeup artists and entrepreneurs in the industry are either from Africa or live on the African continent. It’s time the rest of the world acknowledges this too. Eryca Freemantle, Founder, E.A.T.O.W.

Some past icons of this award event include Tara DuroToye, Banke Meshida Lawal, Oke Maduewesi, and more.

E.A.T.O.W. brings this laudable event to Lagos in partnership with Ebony Life Place, Bella Naija, Robert Taylor Media, Beauty West Africa, and more.

E.A.T.O.W. (Embracing All Tones of Women) is a community founded by Global Beauty Strategist Eryca Freemantle that celebrates and empowers women in the Makeup industry and beyond through networking events, trade missions, and other initiatives.

EATOW connects women entrepreneurs, executives, and professionals from the makeup and creative industries to create a powerful network of leaders who drive growth, innovation, and social change.

For information on Sponsorship, registration, and other inquiries, please email: [email protected]

For media inquiries, please contact esther.olushola-john@roberttaylormedia.com

For further information about this illustrious award event, kindly visit their website. and follow their social media account; Instagram

Nominees will be announced shortly.

Makeup Artistry (Eryca’s headshot) – @bare2beauty

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for E.A.T.O.W (Embracing All Tone Of Women)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Samuel Onyemelukwe: How Do Film and TV Production Companies Make Money?

Kevin Beaulier is Living His Dream in Milan – Read all About His Work & Life in Italy

Get to Know The Celebrity Danfo Driver in this Edition of “Doing Life With”

Chisom Olamigoke: Don’t Fall into This Trap Called ‘Multitasking’

Amaka Okemadu: Do Winners Never Truly Quit?
css.php